Whitehead stars to give Griquas first home Currie Cup win since 1970

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George Whitehead, seen here playing against Western Province in 2023, put in a match-winning performance in the Currie Cup final against Pumas in Kimberley on Saturday afternoon. Picture:

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With the Currie Cup final poised on a knife-edge, veteran Griquas flyhalf George Whitehead produced two brilliant kicks in the final 10 minutes to secure a 23-16 victory over the Pumas in Kimberley yesterday afternoon.

The first was a penalty from 55m out to give the defending champions a 16-13 lead, and then, soon after the Pumas had equalised, Whitehead booted a monster-sized punt cross-field for a 50-22 that secured his team a crucial lineout throw on attack.

This time, their maul rolled forward for substitute hooker Janco Uys to score what proved to be the winning try.

It was the fifth time Griquas had won this trophy that dates back to 1899, but the first time they had done it back-to-back, becoming only the second side in 20 years to achieve this feat after the Bulls.

This was also the first time that they had won the final on home soil since 1970, when a star-studded outfit featuring Springboks Mannetjies Roux and Piet Visagie stunned Northern Transvaal 11-9.

Back then, it was flanker Peet Smith who landed a late penalty from the halfway line to clinch victory. More than half-a-century later Whitehead, in his 150th match for the provincial side, almost replicated that.

Overwhelming favourites

The big difference is that this time around the Griquas started as the overwhelming favourites.

Firstly, they had lost only once in the competition, in their opener against the Stormers, while the Pumas had been beaten on three occasions. One of them was a 14-38 klap by Griquas at Mbombela Stadium.

Griquas dominated play throughout the match, especially in the first half, but they were unable to convert that into points.

Only the Griquas players will know how they went into the break three points behind despite enjoying a huge territorial advantage and having double the possession.

They needed opportunism for their first five-pointer, courtesy of centre Mnombo Zwelendaba pouncing on a Pumas handling error in their own 22m moments after they stole the ball after soaking up extensive pressure.

Both the Griqua wingers missed opportunities.

Right-winger Dylan Maart couldn’t control the ball as he dived after a kick-ahead. Later left-wing Sako Makata lost the ball as he stretched his way over the line.

Opportunistic intervention

The Pumas also needed opportunistic intervention. Fullback Jay-Cee Nel, who put in a stellar performance, intercepted a pass, made good ground and put right-wing Darren Adonis away.

Lock JJ Scheepers came close to claiming the visitors’ second try at the end of the half after another intercept, but he was hassled enough by a dogged Maart and lost the ball diving over the line.

Maart had some good runs down the touchline, and eighthman Carl Els also delivered some great charges upfield.

Makata had a couple of great runs in the second half, on one occasion breaking through tackles as he took play from inside his own half to into the Pumas 22m.

The Griquas forwards proved to be the difference. Their lineout disrupted Pumas’ throw-ins at crucial moments, including one late in the match. Their pack mauled well, and they put together plenty of phases.

A key moment was the scrum penalty they won with 10 minutes remaining, which allowed Whitehead to give them the lead for the first time since the 25th minute.

In fact, the Pumas spent more time in the lead, at 32 minutes to the Griquas’ 20, but they just couldn’t hold out against an irresistible force, making 151 tackles to the hosts’ 108.

Scorers

Griquas: 23 (10)

Tries: Mnombo Zwelendaba, Janco Uys

Conversions: George Whitehead (2)

Penalties: Whitehead (3)

Pumas: 16 (13)

Try: Darren Adonis

Conversions: Clinton Swart

Penalties: Swart (3)