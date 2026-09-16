Springboks arrive in Australia ready for another massive challenge

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Bok coach Rassie Erasmus says they are ready to begin their preparations for their one-off Test against the Wallabies in Perth. Picture:

The Springboks arrived in Australia from the US on Wednesday morning after their series victory in Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry, gearing up for another challenge.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus said they were ready to begin their preparations for their one-off Test against the Wallabies in Perth.

The match, which will be played at the Optus Stadium on September 27, will mark the first time the teams meet this year.

It will also represent another significant occasion for Erasmus and his charges to prepare for the 2027 Rugby World Cup (RWC), which will be hosted in Australia, after getting a taste of the home of the 2031 RWC in the US.

The Boks will face Romania in Perth in their third RWC pool game next year on October 22.

The squad travelled from Baltimore to Dallas on Monday and hopped onto a connecting flight to Sydney before travelling to their base in Terrigal, north of the city, where they will begin training for next week’s clash.

Erasmus looked forward to the match and said they were determined to finish their tour on a high note before heading back to South Africa for a few weeks ahead of the away leg of the Nations Championship.

“We always knew how tough the matches against Argentina and in RGR against the All Blacks would be, and we factored that into our preparation,” Erasmus said.

It has taken them more than 17 hours, but the #Springboks have touched down in Australia, where they will face the Wallabies on 27 September - more here: https://t.co/MJrRy0oG6f 🇦🇺#ForeverGreenForeverGold pic.twitter.com/HpWecNaWyh — Springboks (@Springboks) September 15, 2026

“Both Argentina and the All Blacks tested us thoroughly, and we have no doubt we will be facing a determined Wallabies side that will want to put on a good show in front of their home crowd, and they will present a completely different challenge to that which we have faced in the last few Test matches.

“The Wallabies have been playing well, and we have no doubt they will come out firing in this match, which will require another full 80-minute performance from us to get the desired result next weekend.”

The Bok coach admitted with the demanding travel schedule over the past few weeks and a handful of tough matches under the belt, player management was a key factor in the next few days to allow the players the best opportunity to recover well and ensure they were ready physically and mentally for the match.

“The players had a day off in Baltimore on Sunday before we embarked on the journey to Australia, and we obviously factored the impact the last three matches and the travel would have on the players in our planning,” he said.

“Andy Edwards, our head of athletic performance, and our logistics team have been working closely in the past few months to ensure we do everything possible off the field to keep the players fresh and ready, and it will be the same for our coaching staff when we begin training on Friday.

“They deserve a lot of credit for the smooth travel and the way they ensured we made everything as simple as possible for the players to perform well, and we will continue to do everything we can next week to make our country proud and finish the tour well.”

SA Rugby Communications