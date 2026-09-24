Wallabies ready to test themselves against the best in Springboks clash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Australia's Taniela Tupou runs the ball in their Test against Japan at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, Australia in August.

By Nick Mulvenney

Australia prop Taniela Tupou said the Wallabies were looking forward to testing themselves against the best when they put their five-match unbeaten run on the line against the Springboks on Sunday.

Tupou’s assessment of world champions South Africa would be shared by many in the rugby world with the Boks fresh off beating the All Blacks 3-1 in a Test series of rare intensity.

The Wallabies have beaten Italy once, Japan twice and had a win and a draw against Argentina in their last five games but know they will be taking a big step up when they run out against South Africa at Perth Stadium.

“We’ve been working hard, and we know what’s coming,” tighthead Tupou said.

“We all know that they’re the best in the world around set pieces and scrums, so I think it’s a good challenge for us to see where we are as a group, so we’re looking forward to it.

“I think we’re heading in the right direction,” he added. “Coming off a few good wins, and if you want to be competitive this time next year at the World Cup, you’ve got to Test yourselves against the best, and that’s this weekend.”

Tupou will be heading back to his French club Racing 92 next week and miss October’s Bledisloe Cup Tests against New Zealand, but he is hoping for a return to the Test arena in the Nations Championship in November.

“I always put my hands up to represent Australia. Hopefully, this isn’t the last time

" I haven’t spoken to [coach] Les [Kiss] about what the future looks like, but I’m hoping I’ll see the team in the UK.”

The Wallabies look certain to be without Charlie Cale for the rest of the season after the loose forward suffered a shoulder injury in training that will require surgery.

Nick Champion de Crespigny was called up to the squad as a replacement on Tuesday.

“Pretty disappointed for Charlie,” said assistant coach Tom Donnelly.

“He’s had a really good Super Rugby season and then came in and has been really good in our environment.

“His aerial skills are a real strength of his so we’ll lose a little bit of that. But at the same time, Nick is a pretty similar player, has very good aerial skills as well, and is pretty physical.”