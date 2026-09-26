Late try seals Lions victory in Ellis Park thriller

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Chris Smith of the Lions in action during the United Rugby Championship 2026/27 match against Leinster at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg on September 26 2026.

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Flyhalf Chris Smith booted the Lions to a 27-26 victory over defending champions Leinster in their United Rugby Championship (URC) opener at Ellis Park on Saturday.

He slotted two penalties and three conversions, but it was his late cross-kick to unmarked right-wing, Kelly Mpeku, who gathered the ball and galloped over the line, that ultimately sealed what was largely a scrappy contest.

Soft tries, handling errors and misjudged kicks plagued both sides, but an under-strength Leinster were ultimately found wanting by their lack of experience.

Only three players who competed in the final against the Bulls turned out in Johannesburg — prop Alex Usanov and right-wing Tommy O’Brien started, while Harry Byrne came off the bench to score his team’s final try long after the hooter.

Midway through the second half, with the Dublin-based side leading 19-17 but under pressure in their 22m area, they survived two charge-downs while trying to find touch.

That set the tone for the rest of the match, and Leinster were unable to shift that momentum, earning only moments of reprieve.

The visitors enjoyed territorial advantage and had nearly 60% of possession, but they were unable to convert when they had the home team under the whip.

They had 11 entries into the 22m, compared with the Lions’ seven, but they weren’t able to take advantage with the same degree of penetration. The Lions were credited with 178 tackles to Leinster’s 100.

Lions weather the storm

The decision for Smith to kick the penalties clearly proved important.

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen admitted his defence had failed at times in the first half. “We didn’t stop momentum, then they get momentum against you and they’re world class.”

We didn’t stop momentum, then they get momentum against you and they’re world class — Ivan van Rooyen

Leinster scrumhalf Fintan Gunne scored a hat-trick of tries in the first half, being on hand to take the ball after breaks by his teammates.

“Some harsh words at half-time and I think the guys responded well,” said Van Rooyen.

“Second half, we stopped momentum a lot earlier and a lot better, and that also allowed us to apply pressure a little bit differently.”

Left-wing Erich Cronjé, who scored two tries, and Mpeku both hassled the Leinster defence, and centre Henco van Wyk executed a great break and pulled off a crucial try-saving tackle.

This was the first time the Lions had beaten Leinster in five outings, but coach Leo Cullen was not overly fussed by the performance of his squad, which included six academy players.

“We were pretty pleased with lots of things in the first half in particular, maybe lost our way a little bit in the second half,” he said, adding he was impressed with the character shown to score the late try that earned them two bonus points.

Cullen recalled last season’s opener, when a slightly more experienced Leinster was walloped 35-0 by the Stormers. “In round one with a large number of young players, we’ll take it and move onto the next challenge.”

The Lions host the Ospreys on Saturday and Leinster travel to Durban to face the Sharks.