Pollard still learning after all these years

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Handre Pollard, seen here taking a kick against Scotland in 2024, is the Springboks' second-highest points-scorer behind Percy Montgomery. Picture:

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Handré Pollard has won two World Cups, 87 Test caps and scored 837 points, but the flyhalf is as motivated as ever.

The 32-year-old marksman, just 56 points behind all-time leading scorer Percy Montgomery, heads into today’s one-off Test against Australia having played only twice in the green and gold this season.

He was part of South Africa’s 17-10 win over Argentina and the 42-28 victory over Scotland at Loftus Versfeld but painfully missed out on the recent four-match series against the All Blacks.

Pollard had been selected to play in the second contest of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry in Cape Town, but an injury in training during the build-up put him out of action and left him in tears — a clear indication of what the game still means to him.

“It was unfortunate, just an accident where I stepped away to accelerate, and the pitch sort of slipped, which happens from time to time and just put a bit too much tension on my calf.”

The muscle had a small tear. “I knew it wasn’t so serious, but I knew it was probably going to keep me out for the rest of the Rivalry and that was a disappointment.

Still hungry

“It was such a great series to be part of — and we were still a part of it as a squad, but of course couldn’t contribute on the field — so I think that’s where the emotion came from. [We had] worked hard and we were all very excited, but hey, that’s life, that’s rugby,” said Pollard, who initially missed selection for the 2023 World Cup but received a late call-up and kicked the Boks to victory.

I think it motivates everybody to be better. — Handré Pollard

After all these years, Pollard is still hungry. Although his style of play has matured since his debut in 2014, the game hasn’t changed much.

“When you are young, you are of course very free and sort of careless, but you don’t really understand the consequences of certain decisions you make on a rugby field. As you get older, you sort of adapt over the years as well as you can to where the game is going.

“Test-match rugby is always going to be built on set pieces and kicking game, and a good defence and all those things; so I think Test-match rugby hasn’t really changed that much over the years [and] my approach and my mentality haven’t changed at all.”

Increasing competition

These days, Pollard faces increasing competition for the No 10 jersey from Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, his replacement today, and Manie Libbok.

But that’s a cornerstone of the Springboks’ success.

“Guys have come and gone, and we’ve got some great younger guys in the system, which is making it very competitive at the moment, but that’s a very good thing.

“Especially when you’re a bit older, to have the pressure of those guys trying to take your spot and vice versa with internal competition, I think it’s a very healthy thing. I think it motivates everybody to be better,” he said, adding they also worked together to improve each other.

Pollard spoke highly of Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s talent but made the point that experience was an important element.

“You’ve got to play lots of Test matches to learn about different styles, different conditions, [and] different teams, so that’s something that takes time. We all try and help each other where we can, give advice if it’s possible. But ja, we’re in a good place and we’re all sort of still learning. Even after all these years we’re all still learning … not just Sacha, Manie but myself as well.”