Boks pipped by Wallabies after fightback in chaotic Perth thriller

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Ryan Lonergan of the Wallabies attempts to tackle Herschel Jantjies of the Springboks in their Test match at Perth Stadium on Sunday.

Despite mounting a thrilling late fightback a new-look Springboks slipped to an agonising 42-38 loss against the Wallabies in a thrilling and often chaotic one-off Test in Perth on Sunday.

The Boks looked dead and buried when they trailed 37-17 after 60 minutes, but they clawed their way back into the game after the Wallabies were reduced to 11 players at one stage after a spate of yellow cards.

The Aussies were down to 11 players after captain Harry Wilson, Ryan Lonergan, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii and Hunter Paisami received yellow cards.

Fielding an experimental side that showed 13 changes to the starting team that beat New Zealand two weeks ago, the Boks lacked the accuracy they displayed winning the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Series.

Max Jorgensen has pace to burn 🇦🇺🔥



The Wallabies are in control in Perth 🏉



📺 Stream #AUSvSA on DStv: https://t.co/0P0NNhnwKw pic.twitter.com/qE9uvcM3zO — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) September 27, 2026

Only veteran lock Eben Etzebeth and wing Ethan Hooker retained their places in the run-on team from the side’s 43-28 victory against the All Blacks in Baltimore.

Worries that there might combination hiccups and a lack of cohesion in the Bok team because of the wholesale changes resurfaced during an unconvincing display by the world champions.

Ahead of the clash there had been talk the Boks had been disrespectful to the Wallabies by fielding a team without many of their star performers.

The narrow win extended Australia’s unbeaten streak under new coach Les Kiss.

The Boks made multiple changes after nine minutes in the second half in a bid to wrestle their way back into the game after Australia led 27-17 at the break.

Second-half tries from No 8 Wilson and wing Max Jorgensen enabled the Wallabies to open a commanding 42-17 lead by the 63rd minute.

The Boks narrowed the deficit to 42-31 with a penalty try and and five-pointer from scrumhalf Morné van den Berg.

It was the Springboks who landed the first blow when flyhalf Handré Pollard slotted a penalty after the Wallabies were penalised at the breakdown by referee Andrea Piardi in the third minute.

The lead, however, was short-lived because the Wallabies were back on level terms at 3-3 when scrumhalf Lonergan kicked a penalty for the home team.

The Boks were over for the first try of the game when a powerful driving maul splintered Australia’s defence and burly hooker Johan Grobbelaar scored in the ninth minute.

With Pollard adding the extras, South Africa found themselves with a handy 10-3 lead after nine minutes after dominating the opening exchanges.

Mistakes started to creep into the game and neither side were able to stamp their authority on what had become a scrappy stop-start affair.

The penalty count was starting to mount against the Boks, who were forced onto the back foot and Australia made the pressure count when centre Ikitau dived over.

Perthfontein 🇿🇦📍



The Springboks are pumped up for a huge Test match 😤



📺 Stream #AUSvSA on DStv: https://t.co/0P0NNhnwKw pic.twitter.com/rwP9FEBIv6 — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) September 27, 2026

The dangerous Ikitau went over for his second try when the Wallabies won an aerial battle close to the tryline.

Stung by this double setback, the Boks hit back with a spectacular try from flying wing Edwill van der Merwe to leave the scores level at 17-17 at the half-hour.

The Wallabies swarmed onto the attack just before the break and the pressure paid off when flyhalf Ben Donaldson crossed for his team’s third try to give them a 24-17 halftime lead.

It has been a hectic season for the Springboks and Sunday’s clash was their 10th outing of a season they started with a non-Test outing against the Barbarians in Gqeberha on June 20.

The only loss, before Sunday’s setback, was a 33-16 defeat to the All Blacks in the opening game of the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Series in Johannesburg.

The Boks will now enjoy a well-earned break before resuming their Nations Cup campaign with a match against Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on November 7.

Scorers

Australia 42 - Tries: Len Ikitau (2), Ben Donaldson, Harry Wilson, Max Jorgenson. Conversions: Ryan Lonergan (4). Penalties: Lonergan (3).

South Africa 38 - Tries: Johan Grobbelaar, Edwill van der Merwe, Penalty try (seven points), Morné van den Berg, Ox Nché. Conversions: Handré Pollard (2), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (2). Penalty: Pollard.

The Herald