Rugby

All Blacks to name Hansen’s successor

19 November 2019 - 10:41 By reuters
Steve Hansen (Head Coach) of the All Blacks during the All Blacks Media Stand-Up at The Vineyard Hotel on October 02, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Steve Hansen (Head Coach) of the All Blacks during the All Blacks Media Stand-Up at The Vineyard Hotel on October 02, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

New Zealand Rugby are compiling their shortlist of head coach candidates to take over from Steve Hansen and will announce his successor in December, chairman Brent Impey said on Tuesday.

Impey said earlier this month that 26 homegrown coaches had been identified to take over from Hansen, who guided the All Blacks to the 2015 World Cup title and a third-place finish at this year’s edition in Japan before stepping down.

A number of leading contenders have ruled themselves out of the running for the job, including former Wales coach Warren Gatland and Jamie Joseph, who on Monday renewed his contract with Japan until the 2023 World Cup.

“We congratulate and wish Jamie well as he continues his work coaching the Brave Blossoms,” Impey said in a statement.

“We respect his decision and his abilities as a coach. “The All Blacks head coach selection panel will continue their shortlisting process, with interviews and negotiations to be conducted through November and early December.

“We are looking forward to announcing the next head coach of the All Blacks next month.”

Current All Blacks assistant Ian Foster and Crusaders coach Scott Robertson are among the favourites to take over.

Most read

  1. Italian junior team coach sacked for ‘disrespectful’ 27-0 win Soccer
  2. Molefi Ntseki hopes to persuade highly-rated England-born winger to play for ... Soccer
  3. Graeme Smith steps out, Nosworthy steps up in director of cricket race Sport
  4. Lacklustre Bafana make heavy weather of disposing of modest Sudan in Afcon ... Soccer
  5. Mpho Makola made his bed, now he must lie in it, period Sport

Latest Videos

Inside the Gupta's Saxonwold home auctioned for R2.6-million
North West shopping mall engulfed in flames

Related articles

  1. Rassie Erasmus has put SA rugby in a good place‚ says Habana Rugby
  2. Graeme Smith steps out, Nosworthy steps up in director of cricket race Sport
  3. Cricket is now a Trumpian dystopia like load-shedding of the soul Sport
  4. 11 weird & wonderful movies to catch at the 2019 Johannesburg Film Festival Lifestyle
  5. Improved Bok depth the key to a repeat of that Lions victory in 2021 Sport
  6. Springbok Damian de Allende is one of the 'hottest' rugby players in the world Lifestyle
X