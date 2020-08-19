Does the British and Irish Lions tour in South Africa next year give us bang for our buck?

The cheapest Test ticket is a Category D offering for R500 and the price climbs considerably as you step down to the best seats in the house. Category C tickets cost R1 250‚ Category B will sell for R2 000‚ while the prized seats will set you back R3 000.

These prices compare favourably with those set for the 2009 tour of the Lions.

For the matches outside the Tests prices vary from venue to venue but the lowest priced ticket to a Lions’ match next year will be for the matches in Port Elizabeth and Nelspruit which will cost R100.

What South Africans need to ask is whether the entertainment on offer is commensurate with the face value of the ticket amid a shrinking economy and an under-performing Rand.

They will be less bothered by the fact that the pricing is actually very competitive when compared to other international sporting events of similar ilk.

A Test ticket for the B&I Lions 2017 series in New Zealand would have set you back around R1 800 for the cheapest seat.

A Category A ticket to last year’s Rugby World Cup final cost around R16 800.

What South Africans will also want to know is whether they will get bang for their buck. In short‚ the series will pit the Rugby World Cup holders against a team comprising the best of Britain and Ireland who have not lost a series since they last toured here in 2009.

That in itself has blockbusting promise.

The fact that the Lions tours are on the endangered list should also factor into locals’ deliberations. They no longer hold the providence it once did on the game’s calendar.