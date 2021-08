Mapoe expects a brutal contest when the Boks face the Lions in the deciding Test on Saturday

“I will definitely be sitting in front of my television and supporting the boys. I am expecting a brutal and nail-biting contest between two good sides who will be looking to win the series.”

The first two matches produced enthralling and at times bloody rugby on the field‚ but there was more drama off the field with both camps talking about the officiating.

“There has definitely been a lot of action on and off the field. The Lions won the first Test match and it was always going to be challenge for the Boks because they went into that match not having played together for a while.

“They showed signs of rustiness but they responded in the best possible way in the second Test with the guys coming into their own. They controlled the match‚ executed the game plan and played the way they wanted to play and they were in charge of the match.

“In that second match‚ the Springboks pulled it through to draw the series level and hopefully they will come out on top.”

Mapoe also explained the reasons he decided to return to SA and to the Bulls.