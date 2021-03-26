The hugely anticipated PRO14 Rainbow Cup will kick off on the weekend of April 24.

The new tournament will see the Bulls‚ Lions‚ Sharks and Stormers‚ who used to take part in Super Rugby‚ make their first foray into Europe against existing PRO14 teams.

In a statement on Friday morning‚ SA Rugby confirmed the start date and fixtures for the first three rounds of matches but no teams from Europe will be travelling to South Africa because of prevailing Covid-19 conditions.

Three weekends of derby action will be followed by cross-hemisphere fixtures where the existing PRO14 teams will face SA’s former-Super Rugby teams for the first time.