Scintillating Bulls run riot against Stormers

The weather gods had the final say at Loftus as the Super Rugby Unlocked match between the Bulls and the Stormers at Loftus was abandoned after 64 minutes due to lightening with the home side comfortably leading 39-6.

Despite the match not having been played to a finish on Saturday, the Bulls were handed a bonus-point 39-6 victory which sees them maintain their place at the top of the Super Rugby Unlocked standings.

When the match was abandoned, Bulls were in firm control and for the second weekend running they did not just get the better of a bitter domestic rival but they mopped the floor with them.

This polished performance, where the Bulls scored five tries against the shaky Stormers defence and did not concede, comes a week after they thrashed the Sharks 41-14 to give hope that Jake White may be on to something.

White will be the first one to admit that they could be better in certain areas like discipline and during scrumming and mauling but the players cannot be faulted for their dominance and fighting spirit.

Next on their menu is a short trip to the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday and it will be another stern test for White’s grand plan as he continues with his mission of bringing the glory days to Loftus.

During the match, the scores were level after the opening seven minutes following successful penalties kicks by Steyn for the Bulls and a reply for the Stormers through Damian Willemse.

A similar scoring pattern followed later when Willemse was spot-on with his boot to give the Stormers the lead for the first time but Steyn equalising shortly with a penalty of his own.

The first try of the night arrived after 22 minutes when Bulls hooker Johan Grobbelaar touched down despite attention from Stormers scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies after a successful lineout maul.

Six minutes later, Bulls increased their lead through centre Stedman Gans, who profited from hands good work by Ivan van Zyl and Morné Steyn, to score his third try of the competition.

Shortly before the half-time break, Bulls took firm control of proceedings with two tries in quick succession from Van Zyl, who moved from provider to finisher, and lock Ruan Nortje who benefited from an exceptional pass from Steyn.

For Nortje’s try, which was the last of the first half, Steyn outsmarted the Stormers defence when he cleverly chipped, chased and collected the ball before he passed it to the lock who had the easy task of touching down.

Bulls further increased their advantage early in the second when Gansa registered his brace but the match was later abandoned with the Bulls claiming a bonus point win.

Scorers

Bulls (32) 39– Tries: Johan Grobbelaar, Stedman Gans (2), Ivan van Zyl, Ruan Nortje Conversions: Morné Steyn (4), Penalties: Morné Steyn (2)Stormers (6) 6 – Penalties: Damian Willemse (2)