Simona Halep thwarts Serena Williams’s history bid with Wimbledon final triumph

13 July 2019 - 16:26 By AFP
Simona Halep of Romania shows off the trophy after winning the Ladies' Singles final against Serena Williams of The United States during Day twelve of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2019 in London, England.
Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Simona Halep torpedoed Serena Williams’s latest bid to capture a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam on Saturday when she stormed to a sensational victory in a 56-minute Wimbledon final.

The 27-year-old Romanian captured her second career major with a 6-2, 6-2 victory, adding a maiden Wimbledon to her 2018 Roland Garros triumph.

Defeat for 37-year-old Williams, a seven-time Wimbledon champion who won the last of her 23 Slam titles at the 2017 Australian Open, meant her attempt to equal Margaret Court’s all-time record for major wins was put back on ice until at least the US Open. Williams was undone by 26 unforced errors to Halep’s two.

