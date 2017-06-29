AmaZulu’s planned acquisition of Thanda Royal Zulu’s Premier Soccer League (PSL) franchise has been put on hold by the league‚ but is still on track‚ and could be finalised as early as this weekend.

PSL acting chief executive Mato Madlala told TimesLIVE that a meeting of the league’s executive committee (Exco) could not ratify the deal because there were various issues surrounding the documentation provided by the “seller and the buyer”.

She said the ratification of the deal had been put on hold‚ but that it could be resolved one way or another by this weekend‚ depending on how quickly AmaZulu and Thanda could address the issues that did not satisfy the Exco.