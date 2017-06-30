Absent stars toast Germany's Confed Cup success

Absent World Cup-winning stars have toasted Germany's Confederations Cup success in Russia with a 4-1 semi-final win over Mexico sealing Sunday's final against Chile.

With a year to go before they defend their World Cup title, Germany's head coach Joachim Loew opted to rest most of his Brazil 2014 winners and blood the next generation.

Eyebrows were raised when Loew picked an inexperienced squad with captain Julian Draxler, 23, the most capped German in Russia with only 34 appearances.

The gamble paid off as Germany won their group and Leon Goretzka, 22, scored twice to blitz the Mexicans in the opening eight minutes of Wednesday's semi-final in only his eighth international.