AmaZulu, Thanda deal hits snags

AmaZulu's planned acquisition of Thanda Royal Zulu's Premier Soccer League (PSL) franchise is still on track and could be finalised as early as this weekend.

PSL acting chief executive Mato Madlala said a meeting of the league's executive committee could not ratify the deal yesterday because there were issues of documentation provided by the "seller and the buyer".

She said ratification of the deal had been put on hold, but it could be resolved this weekend, depending on how quickly AmaZulu and Thanda could address the issues.

Thanda, promoted as National First Division champions in May, and AmaZulu have agreed on the terms of the sale, which now just needs to be passed by the PSL.

Asked if there was still a possibility of the PSL passing the deal, Madlala replied: "It's open. There is a possibility. But there were two or three things that were not clear.

"We are still going to engage the buyer and the seller to clarify those issues that were not clear from their documents.

"And once we have that, then I have been tasked to round-robin the members of Exco, and to give a decision."

Asked when that might be, Madlala replied: "Hopefully, we will start engaging them from tomorrow (today), and over the weekend, depending on how quickly they can do what they need to do. And then we can give answers."

Madlala said it was in the interests of the league and the two clubs to have the matter resolved "as soon as possible".

"That would be good for the buyer and the seller so that they can know where they are.

"It's good for the league as well, so that members of the league can know where they will be playing, and who they will be playing against [next season]. So the sooner the better."

The Time's understanding is that in terms of PSL rules the clubs cannot swap franchises. That was the reason for AmaZulu's attempted purchase of Mpumalanga Black Aces a year ago being blocked by the league.

That would mean AmaZulu would need to find a third party buyer for their National First Division franchise.