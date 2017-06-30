Ask PSL chairman why I'm still acting CEO 20 months later, says Mato Madlala
The Premier Soccer League’s acting CEO‚ Mato Madlala‚ has declined to comment on why her temporary position has now entered its 20th month‚ and why the league has not been able to find a permanent replacement.
Madlala‚ approached by TimesLIVE after an executive committee meeting at the PSL offices on Thursday‚ referred questions on her position to league chairman Irvin Khoza.
However Khoza had already declined to take an interview at the Exco meeting‚ saying that he was in a pressing hurry to reach another appointment‚ and that he could be reached on the phone. He referred questions to Madlala.
Madlala‚ asked why she was still continuing in her acting capacity 20 months after her appointment in 2015‚ replied: “I didn’t put (appoint) myself. So you should have asked the chairman‚ and the members of Exco and the board.”
Asked why the league has not been able to appoint someone permanent in such an inordinate length of time‚ Madlala said: “That is why I am saying I am the wrong person. You must ask the chairman‚ because he is the right person.”
Madlala was appointed after Brand de Villiers resigned to join Multichoice.
Her continued presence as acting CEO presents some ethical and corporate governance issues.
Labour law dictates that employees do not fill acting positions for more than six months.
There is also the conflict of interest question‚ as Madlala is also chairman and owner of a PSL club‚ Lamontville Golden Arrows.
Asked about that issue at the time that Madlala was appointed‚ Khoza told the City Press in 2015: “This is just a stopgap measure and there is nothing wrong with that.
“She is there to give guidance and oversee operations. Anyway‚ the management of the league is the responsibility of the executive.”
However‚ 20 months is by no means a stopgap measure any more. Does that mean that now Madlala’s acting capacity becomes a problem?
Madlala has lasted longer in the acting position than two of her three permanent predecessors.
Zola Majavu was CEO for four months in 2011 and Stan Matthews eight in 2012. De Villiers filled the PSL’s troublesome post for 29 months‚ from June 2013 to November 2015.
- TimesLIVE
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP