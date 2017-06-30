Ask PSL chairman why I'm still acting CEO 20 months later, says Mato Madlala

Madlala‚ asked why she was still continuing in her acting capacity 20 months after her appointment in 2015‚ replied: “I didn’t put (appoint) myself. So you should have asked the chairman‚ and the members of Exco and the board.”

Asked why the league has not been able to appoint someone permanent in such an inordinate length of time‚ Madlala said: “That is why I am saying I am the wrong person. You must ask the chairman‚ because he is the right person.”

Madlala was appointed after Brand de Villiers resigned to join Multichoice.

Her continued presence as acting CEO presents some ethical and corporate governance issues.

Labour law dictates that employees do not fill acting positions for more than six months.

There is also the conflict of interest question‚ as Madlala is also chairman and owner of a PSL club‚ Lamontville Golden Arrows.

Asked about that issue at the time that Madlala was appointed‚ Khoza told the City Press in 2015: “This is just a stopgap measure and there is nothing wrong with that.