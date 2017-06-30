Tanzania will be South Africa’s opponents in the Cosafa Cup at the weekend after squeezing through by the narrowest of margins into the last eight on Thursday night.

The east Africans are guests at the annual Southern African championship – filling in for the Comoros Islands‚ who did not enter – and have brought virtually a full strength national team‚ except for their Belgian-based star striker Mbwana Samatta.

They do have Thomas Ulimwengu‚ who is formerly of TP Mazembe and plays now in Sweden‚ but has been hampered this week by an ankle injury.