Mixed fortunes for local sides
30 June 2017 - 08:04
This weekend's football action has some very interesting games in both the CAF Cup and CAF Champions' League.
Platinum Stars, Supersport United and Mamelodi Sundowns are in action, all away. I think that MC Alger will beat Stars and that Supersport United, under caretaker coach Kaitano Tembo, will grab a point away in Guinea against Horoya. Defending CAF Champions' League champs Sundowns are selected to beat a tough Saint George, in Ethiopia.
For this week's multiple, we are going to "travel to Africa". Our African club multiple is:
- Étoile du Sahel to win away at Ferroviario Beira, at odds of 9/10;
- Mamelodi Sundowns to win at 8/10;
- Wydad Casablanca to travel to Cameroon and beat a mediocre Coton Sport, at 5/10; and
- Esperance Tunis to visit and beat a struggling AS Vita at generous odds of 7/10.
