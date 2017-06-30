Soccer

Mixed fortunes for local sides

30 June 2017 - 08:04 By Mike Makaab
SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

This weekend's football action has some very interesting games in both the CAF Cup and CAF Champions' League.

Platinum Stars, Supersport United and Mamelodi Sundowns are in action, all away. I think that MC Alger will beat Stars and that Supersport United, under caretaker coach Kaitano Tembo, will grab a point away in Guinea against Horoya. Defending CAF Champions' League champs Sundowns are selected to beat a tough Saint George, in Ethiopia.

For this week's multiple, we are going to "travel to Africa". Our African club multiple is:

  • Étoile du Sahel to win away at Ferroviario Beira, at odds of 9/10;
  • Mamelodi Sundowns to win at 8/10;
  • Wydad Casablanca to travel to Cameroon and beat a mediocre Coton Sport, at 5/10; and
  • Esperance Tunis to visit and beat a struggling AS Vita at generous odds of 7/10.

