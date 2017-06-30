Onyango warns Sundowns of poor pitch in Ethiopia at his old club‚ Saint George

“And we must try as much as possible to minimise mistakes at the back because the pitch is not that good‚ which is going to be an advantage for them.

“We have been playing in the Champions League for a long time and we know that we must adjust as quickly as possible to conditions that we are not used to.

“They will also be playing on the same pitch and we won’t use that as an excuse if we don’t get the desired result‚” said Onyango from Addis Ababa‚ where the Brazilians were putting finishing touches to their preparations for the clash that will be played at extreme altitude conditions of 2350 metres above sea level.

“Altitude will also be a factor because you know Ethiopian runners have dominated long distance running for many years‚ as it helps them with endurance‚” he said.

“For us‚ we need to stay compact because there is no doubt that they are going to run for the entire 90 minutes without getting tired.”