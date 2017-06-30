Soccer

Safa keen on FNB returning

30 June 2017 - 07:23 By MNINAWA NTLOKO
General View of FNB Stadium.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

SA Football Association officials are set to begin talks with the government over the return of FNB Stadium to the football body.

Safa gave up ownership of the venue after South Africa won the right to host the 2010 World Cup.

''The stadium is something that we want to have a conversation with the government on," Safa president Danny Jordaan said.

''Remember, the stadium was half built [before the 2010 World Cup] but it was owned by football. So, we used to live in the front house, but now we are living in the back house looking at our front house.''

The stadium was built in 1989 at a cost of about R52-million, but the second phase was never completed.

Stadium Management has run the venue on behalf of the City of Johannesburg since 2009.

- TimesLIVE

