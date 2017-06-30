Supersport United hang by a thread

New Supersport United coach Eric Tinkler has made it clear he would like to be able to challenge for African honours later this year as his club go into their penultimate group game in the African Confederation Cup staring at the possibility of elimination.

But it is out of his hands. Tinkler is not taking over the team officially until after the group phase ends next weekend and it is assistant coach Kaitano Tembo who has travelled with the side to Guinea for tomorrow's group game against Horoya.

A home win will put Horoya through and leave Supersport effectively out.

A draw would leave Supersport mathematically still in the race, but effectively condemned to finishing outside the top two, while an away win looks the only real option for the club.

But there are questions about whether they have come off the clouds after the euphoria of their Nedbank Cup win over Orlando Pirates last Saturday. The continental campaign has been seen as something of a distraction, although it did well to keep Supersport's players match-ready in the month's hiatus between the end of the PSL campaign and the cup final in Durban last weekend.

Horoya held Supersport to a 2-2 draw at the start of the group phase but did not look to be anything special. But home advantage in West Africa is usually a big factor.

