Tembo‚ not Tinkler‚ on the bench for SuperSport in Confed game in Guinea

SuperSport United assistant coach Kaitano Tembo will be in charge of the team in their Caf Confederation Cup group stage match against Horoya AC in Conakry‚ Guinea on Saturday.

New head coach Eric Tinkler will observe the game at Stade du 28 Septembre for second-placed SuperSport against Group D leaders Horoya.

Tinkler only officially begins his contract as Matsatsantsa coach‚ replacing new Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter‚ on Saturday.