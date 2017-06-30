Soccer

Tembo‚ not Tinkler‚ on the bench for SuperSport in Confed game in Guinea

30 June 2017 - 15:28 By Marc Strydom
SuperSport United head coach Eric Tinkler (R) and his assistant Kaitano Tembo pose for photos.
SuperSport United head coach Eric Tinkler (R) and his assistant Kaitano Tembo pose for photos.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

SuperSport United assistant coach Kaitano Tembo will be in charge of the team in their Caf Confederation Cup group stage match against Horoya AC in Conakry‚ Guinea on Saturday.

New head coach Eric Tinkler will observe the game at Stade du 28 Septembre for second-placed SuperSport against Group D leaders Horoya.

Tinkler only officially begins his contract as Matsatsantsa coach‚ replacing new Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter‚ on Saturday.

Former SA international midfielder Tinkler will begin coaching the first team from next week‚ said SuperSport chairman Khulu Sibiya.

“We will not change for this game – it will be Kaitano on charge‚” Sibiya said on Friday.

“Eric is still going through an adjustment and getting used to the structures of the club – call it an induction period.

“He will begin coaching the team effective from next week.”

SuperSport drew 2-2 against Horoya in their opening group stage game in Atteridgeville.

They bounced back with a 5-3 win against Gabon’s CF Mounana then 2-2 draw away against continental club giants TP Mazembe in Democratic Republic of Congo.

Buoyed by a 4-1 Nedbank Cup final thrashing of Orlando Pirates in Baxter's final game with the club on Saturday in Durban‚ SuperSport will aim for another positive result in Guinea.

Horoya have eight points‚ SuperSport and Mazembe six apiece‚ and Mounana are yet to get off the mark on zero points in last place.

- TimesLIVE

