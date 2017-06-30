Bidvest Wits’ Player of the Season Thulani Hlatshwayo says he and his central defensive partner‚ Buhle Mkhwanazi‚ used to be bitter and unfriendly enemies.

The cornerstone of Wits’ first league title win in their 95-year history was a centreback pairing that coach Gavin Hunt brought to the club on his arrival four seasons ago.

In defence they were almost impassable‚ and both weighed in with crucial goals too – Hlatshwayo four in all competitions and Mkhwanazi five.