Ambitious Cape Town City land another star
Ambitious Cape Town City have continued to bolster their squad ahead of the new season after they announced the capture of former South Africa junior international Lyle Lakay on a year a three year deal.
The midfielder‚ who joins from Bloemfontein Celtic‚ becomes the club's third signing following the acquisitions of Bafana Bafana forward Ayanda Patosi and Mozambican international defender Jeitoso.
CTCFC can confirm that Lyle Lakay has signed a 3 year contract with the club!— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) July 1, 2017
CTCFC family welcome our latest #Citizen!#iamCityFC #Lakay pic.twitter.com/h5oIR5WVf6
Cape Town-born Lakay is the first arrival since the Citizens installed Bafana's all-time leading goalscorer‚ Benni McCarthy‚ as their new head coach to replace Eric Tinkler‚ who has since jumped ship to join SuperSport United.
City finished third in the Absa Premiership standings last season and were crowned the 2016 Telkom Knockout champions.
First day back at training! The boys are looking SHARP.#iamCityFC— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) July 1, 2017
💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/x76ryz3Z6r
The City players returned for the start of their preseason on Friday‚ barring Judas Moseamedi‚ who is on national team duty with South Africa at the Cosafa Cup.
- TimesLIVE
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP