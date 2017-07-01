Soccer

Ambitious Cape Town City land another star

01 July 2017 - 15:39 By Tiisetso Malepa
Lyle Lakay of Bloemfontein Celtic during the Absa Premiership match against Orlando Pirates at Dr. Molemela Stadium on May 10, 2017 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Lakay was on Saturday 1 July 2017 announced as the new Cape Town City FC player.
Image: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

Ambitious Cape Town City have continued to bolster their squad ahead of the new season after they announced the capture of former South Africa junior international Lyle Lakay on a year a three year deal.

The midfielder‚ who joins from Bloemfontein Celtic‚ becomes the club's third signing following the acquisitions of Bafana Bafana forward Ayanda Patosi and Mozambican international defender Jeitoso.

Cape Town-born Lakay is the first arrival since the Citizens installed Bafana's all-time leading goalscorer‚ Benni McCarthy‚ as their new head coach to replace Eric Tinkler‚ who has since jumped ship to join SuperSport United.

City finished third in the Absa Premiership standings last season and were crowned the 2016 Telkom Knockout champions.

The City players returned for the start of their preseason on Friday‚ barring Judas Moseamedi‚ who is on national team duty with South Africa at the Cosafa Cup.

