Champions Sundowns boost quarterfinal hopes with away win over St. George

Anthony Laffor’s 85th-minute strike saw Mamelodi Sundowns grind out a 1-0 Caf Champions League group state victory against Saint George AC at Addis Ababa Stadium in Ethiopia on Saturday.

The victory left defending champions Sundowns poised for a place in the quarterfinals.

Downs, in second place in Group C on goal difference from third-placed St George going into Saturday’s game at home against AS Vita, now have eight points. St George remained on five.

A draw for Sundowns against last-placed AS Vita at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday night will seal their progression, while a defeat may even be enough, with a victory for St George against Esperance in Tunisia unlikely.