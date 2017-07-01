Chile can prove they're best in the world, says star midfielder Vidal

Midfielder Arturo Vidal said Chile can prove they are the world's best team and throw down a marker for next year's World Cup by beating Germany in Sunday's Confederations Cup final.

Copa America champions Chile take on world champions Germany in St Petersburg with the teams having already drawn 1-1 in the group stages.

Alexis Sanchez's early strike for Chile was cancelled out by Lars Stindl when the teams met in Kazan ten days ago.

Chile are looking for their third international trophy in three years after winning both the 2015 and 2016 Copa America titles -- beating Argentina in the final on penalties on both occasions.