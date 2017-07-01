SuperSport labour to a goalless draw in Guinea but still look for good for quarters

The opening half lacked the spark as there were not many notable attacking chances to excite the small crowd as most of the action was saturated in the midfield leaving the two goalkeepers with little to do as they were rarely tested.On the few occasions where Horoya found themselves in the United danger area, their midfielders tricky and speedy Ocansey Mandela and Ibrahima Sankhon were unsuccessful in getting the better of the United defence and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.On the part of United, they also had a few moments of their own on the attack through midfielder Thuso Phala and striker Kingston Nkhatha but home goalkeeper Khadim N'Diaye reacted well on both occasions.United midfielders Dean Furman, Reneilwe Letsholonyane, Michael Morton and Thabo Mnyamane struggled as they were kept busy in trying to break some of the moves that that Horoya tried to put together from the midfield.With three minutes remaining in the half, United suffered a major scare when Nkhatha remained on the floor after he collided with N'Diaye but he Zimbabwean international was able to continue with the match after medical attention.