Stindl tap-in wins Germany Confederations Cup

Lars Stindl's simple tap-in, following a costly first-half blunder by Marcelo Diaz, was enough to give Germany a 1-0 win over Chile in the Confederations Cup final on Sunday.

Diaz's momentary lapse in concentration let Timo Werner rob him of possession, draw the goalkeeper and pass to Stindl, who scored into an empty net on 20 minutes in Saint Petersburg.

"Unbelievable," beamed Germany captain Julian Draxler, who won the Golden Ball for the tournament's best player.

"We fought well and deserved this win. We hadn't played together before the tournament, which makes it even more valuable.