Sundowns reveal 'stylish' new Puma kit

African Champions League holders Mamelodi Sundowns launched their new Puma kit on Monday morning and club officials say it lives up to their image as style icons of the local game.

The continental champions signed a long-term deal with Puma in July last year and spokesman Thulani Thuswa said the new kit is a massive improvement from their maiden jersey.

"The first kit was done and designed very quickly when we partnered with Puma last year," Thuswa said.

"This one is top quality because we had enough time to do exactly what we wanted with it. It is a true representation of the African champions that we are and we intend to defend our title looking the part this year.

"The players were consulted when it was being designed and even our fans were asked to give their input.

"Our fans can get it in stores from today (Monday). We are known as Abafana beStyle and this kit proves it."