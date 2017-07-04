Almost all the PSL clubs have reported back to preseason training. TimesLIVE takes an in-depth‚ club-by-club look at how they are shaping up as they prepare for the coming campaign‚ which starts in just over a month from now.

Bidvest Wits

The champions returned to training last week Monday and are scheduled to travel to Cape Town for a week-long camp next Tuesday‚ where they will play friendlies against Cape Town City and local lower-division sides.

Mamelodi Sundowns

The Brazilians have not had a break as they are busy with the Caf Champions League‚ where they have already qualified for the quarterfinals. They have another clash against AS Vita from Congo at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgville on Sunday.