Soccer

All the PSL clubs‚ all the preseasons - all you need to know

04 July 2017 - 16:23 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Wits receive the league trophy after the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Bidvest Wits at FNB Stadium on May 26, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Wits receive the league trophy after the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Bidvest Wits at FNB Stadium on May 26, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Almost all the PSL clubs have reported back to preseason training. TimesLIVE takes an in-depth‚ club-by-club look at how they are shaping up as they prepare for the coming campaign‚ which starts in just over a month from now.

Bidvest Wits

The champions returned to training last week Monday and are scheduled to travel to Cape Town for a week-long camp next Tuesday‚ where they will play friendlies against Cape Town City and local lower-division sides.

Mamelodi Sundowns

The Brazilians have not had a break as they are busy with the Caf Champions League‚ where they have already qualified for the quarterfinals. They have another clash against AS Vita from Congo at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgville on Sunday.

Mosimane has the option of resting key players against AS Vita Club

Mamelodi Sundowns cannot be overtaken for a place in the top two of their African Champions League group even if they lose their last game this ...
Sport
1 day ago

Cape Town City

Under the leadership of new coach Benni McCarthy‚ City players reported to preseason on Saturday and they have organised a camp in Johannesburg that includes a friendly against Bidvest Wits in July 14.

Kaizer Chiefs

Amakhosi players returned to their base in Naturena last week where they were taken through medical and fitness tests on Thursday and Friday. Their preseason started on Monday.

They have the Carling Black Label Cup preseason match against Orlando Pirates on July 29. They will take part in the Bokone Bophirima Maize Cup at James Motlatsi Stadium in Orkney on July 15 against Platinum Stars‚ Free State Stars‚ Chiefs and Botswana league champions Township Rollers.

Umhlathuze municipality consider legal recourse should Thanda sale go through

The City of Umhlathuze will consider legal recourse against Thanda Royal Zulu if the sale of the team's Premier Soccer League (PSL) franchise goes ...
Sport
6 hours ago

SuperSport United

Just like their Tshwane rivals Sundowns‚ Matsatsantsa A Pitori have had no off season due to Nedbank Cup final‚ which they won by beating Orlando Pirates 4-1‚ and their participation in the Caf Confederation Cup. They are up against CF Mounana of Gabon at Atteridgeville on Sunday.

Polokwane City

They started their preseason training last week Monday and caretaker-coach Bernard Molekwa said City will continue with their preparations in Polokwane as they have not planned a camp outside Limpopo Province.

Maritzburg United

The Team of Choice were one of the first sides to arrive for preseason last week Tuesday. They will be based in Durban for the next two weeks before moving to Potchefstroom‚ where they will set up a camp between July 23 and August 5.

Baxter names the Bafana starting XI to face Botswana in Cosafa Cup semi

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter made seven changes to the side that lost to Tanzania in the Cosafa Cup semifinal when he named the starting XI to ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Lamontville Golden Arrows

Players reported back last week Monday‚ where they started with fitness tests by physical trainer Pedro Picarro and physiotherapist Kyle Dougherty. Coach Clinton Larsen and his assistant-coach Mandla Ncikazi have been overseeing their preparations for the coming season.

Platinum Stars

Just like Sundowns and SuperSport‚ Dikwena also have not had an off season break because of their Caf Confederation Cup assignments‚ and will be in action against Swaziland’s Mbabane Swallows in Rustenburg on Saturday.

Ajax Cape Town

The Urban Warriors started their preseason on Monday under the watchful eye of coach Stanley Menzo and will be in the Mother City until July 23 before moving to the University of Pretoria’s High Performance Centre for six days.

Bafana star Thulani Serero pleased to be back on the pitch again

Thulani Serero was delighted to be back on the pitch‚ even if just for a training game as pre-season preparations with his new Dutch club Vitesse ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Orlando Pirates

As a result of the Nedbank Cup final loss to SuperSport in Durban last weekend‚ the Buccaneers will come back on July 14 for preseason‚ which will be followed by the Carling Black Label Cup two weeks later at FNB Stadium.

Bloemfontein Celtic

Players returned to training last week Wednesday and under caretaker-coach Lehlohonolo Seema‚ who has since been joined by new head coach Serbian Veselin Jelusic‚ who was announced on Monday.

Chippa United

The Chilli Boys returned to work on Monday where coach Dan “Dance” Malesela was joined by new assistant-coach Teboho Moloi‚ and it is not clear whether they will train in Port Elizabeth for the duration of their planning‚ or move to other places.

Free State Stars

The Ea Lla Koto players reported back almost two weeks ago and they have been joined by new coach Sammy Troughton and his assistant Sly Mosala‚ and they will also be playing in the Bokone Bophirima Maize Cup next weekend.

Baroka FC

Hlanti bracing for a bruising battle with Bafana rival Langerman

Sifiso Hlanti will continue to work on his game to try to unseat Tebogo Langerman in the Bafana Bafana left-back position‚ the defender has said.
Sport
8 hours ago

They returned to training on Monday. Coach Kgoloko Thobejane and his new assistant‚ MacDonald Makhubedu‚ who has joined from Acornbush United in Mpumalanga‚ are finalising their preseason programme.

Thanda Royal Zulu

Their future remains in the balance with AmaZulu on the verge of buying their PSL status‚ a deal that still has to be approved by the league‚ but the players reported to training at their base in Richards Bay on Monday.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Bafana finally get their act together to reach consolation Cosafa Cup final Soccer
  2. Samaai downs Olympic champion Jeff Henderson while Simbine outgunned by Gatlin Sport
  3. England will be SA's toughest World Cup challenge yet Cricket
  4. Philander happy with captain Elgar‚ wants Domingo to stay‚ has 'moved' on from ... Cricket
  5. 'I was bored,' Tomic says after first-round defeat Sport

Latest Videos

Nzimande uncertain if SACP's alliance is with ANC or the Guptas
'You make your own barriers,' says 85-year-old running Gogo

Related articles

  1. Highlands Park want immediate promotion back to the PSL Soccer
  2. Umhlathuze municipality consider legal recourse should Thanda sale go through Soccer
  3. Baxter names the Bafana starting XI to face Botswana in Cosafa Cup semi Soccer
  4. Who is the face behind Cape Town City's cheeky Twitter account? Soccer
  5. Bafana star Thulani Serero pleased to be back on the pitch again Soccer
  6. Hlanti bracing for a bruising battle with Bafana rival Langerman Soccer
  7. Chiefs, Pirates beef up their squads Sport
  8. Straining to look relaxed, ANC cools talk of division Politics
  9. Russia passes Confed Cup test ahead of far bigger challenge Soccer
  10. Tight three-way battle for the PSL Footballer of the Season award Soccer
  11. Mosimane has the option of resting key players against AS Vita Club Soccer
  12. Kaizer Chiefs sign new players Soccer
  13. Orlando Pirates sign Thamsanqa Sangweni Soccer
  14. Disappointed Baxter not impressed with some of his Bafana players Soccer
  15. Agents trying to get Wits to sign Steven Pienaar and Teko Modise Soccer