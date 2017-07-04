All the PSL clubs‚ all the preseasons - all you need to know
Almost all the PSL clubs have reported back to preseason training. TimesLIVE takes an in-depth‚ club-by-club look at how they are shaping up as they prepare for the coming campaign‚ which starts in just over a month from now.
Bidvest Wits
The champions returned to training last week Monday and are scheduled to travel to Cape Town for a week-long camp next Tuesday‚ where they will play friendlies against Cape Town City and local lower-division sides.
Mamelodi Sundowns
The Brazilians have not had a break as they are busy with the Caf Champions League‚ where they have already qualified for the quarterfinals. They have another clash against AS Vita from Congo at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgville on Sunday.
Cape Town City
Under the leadership of new coach Benni McCarthy‚ City players reported to preseason on Saturday and they have organised a camp in Johannesburg that includes a friendly against Bidvest Wits in July 14.
Kaizer Chiefs
Amakhosi players returned to their base in Naturena last week where they were taken through medical and fitness tests on Thursday and Friday. Their preseason started on Monday.
They have the Carling Black Label Cup preseason match against Orlando Pirates on July 29. They will take part in the Bokone Bophirima Maize Cup at James Motlatsi Stadium in Orkney on July 15 against Platinum Stars‚ Free State Stars‚ Chiefs and Botswana league champions Township Rollers.
SuperSport United
Just like their Tshwane rivals Sundowns‚ Matsatsantsa A Pitori have had no off season due to Nedbank Cup final‚ which they won by beating Orlando Pirates 4-1‚ and their participation in the Caf Confederation Cup. They are up against CF Mounana of Gabon at Atteridgeville on Sunday.
Polokwane City
They started their preseason training last week Monday and caretaker-coach Bernard Molekwa said City will continue with their preparations in Polokwane as they have not planned a camp outside Limpopo Province.
Maritzburg United
The Team of Choice were one of the first sides to arrive for preseason last week Tuesday. They will be based in Durban for the next two weeks before moving to Potchefstroom‚ where they will set up a camp between July 23 and August 5.
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Players reported back last week Monday‚ where they started with fitness tests by physical trainer Pedro Picarro and physiotherapist Kyle Dougherty. Coach Clinton Larsen and his assistant-coach Mandla Ncikazi have been overseeing their preparations for the coming season.
Platinum Stars
Just like Sundowns and SuperSport‚ Dikwena also have not had an off season break because of their Caf Confederation Cup assignments‚ and will be in action against Swaziland’s Mbabane Swallows in Rustenburg on Saturday.
Ajax Cape Town
The Urban Warriors started their preseason on Monday under the watchful eye of coach Stanley Menzo and will be in the Mother City until July 23 before moving to the University of Pretoria’s High Performance Centre for six days.
Orlando Pirates
As a result of the Nedbank Cup final loss to SuperSport in Durban last weekend‚ the Buccaneers will come back on July 14 for preseason‚ which will be followed by the Carling Black Label Cup two weeks later at FNB Stadium.
Bloemfontein Celtic
Players returned to training last week Wednesday and under caretaker-coach Lehlohonolo Seema‚ who has since been joined by new head coach Serbian Veselin Jelusic‚ who was announced on Monday.
Chippa United
The Chilli Boys returned to work on Monday where coach Dan “Dance” Malesela was joined by new assistant-coach Teboho Moloi‚ and it is not clear whether they will train in Port Elizabeth for the duration of their planning‚ or move to other places.
Free State Stars
The Ea Lla Koto players reported back almost two weeks ago and they have been joined by new coach Sammy Troughton and his assistant Sly Mosala‚ and they will also be playing in the Bokone Bophirima Maize Cup next weekend.
Baroka FC
They returned to training on Monday. Coach Kgoloko Thobejane and his new assistant‚ MacDonald Makhubedu‚ who has joined from Acornbush United in Mpumalanga‚ are finalising their preseason programme.
Thanda Royal Zulu
Their future remains in the balance with AmaZulu on the verge of buying their PSL status‚ a deal that still has to be approved by the league‚ but the players reported to training at their base in Richards Bay on Monday.
- TimesLIVE
