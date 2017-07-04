Soccer

Hlanti bracing for a bruising battle with Bafana rival Langerman

04 July 2017 - 12:31 By Marc Strydom
Sifiso Hlanti during the International friendly match between South Africa and Zambia at Moruleng Stadium on June 13, 2017 Moruleng, South Africa.
Sifiso Hlanti during the International friendly match between South Africa and Zambia at Moruleng Stadium on June 13, 2017 Moruleng, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Sifiso Hlanti will continue to work on his game to try to unseat Tebogo Langerman in the Bafana Bafana left-back position‚ the defender has said.

Hlanti has enjoyed a meteoric rise relatively late in his career at 27.

Two seasons ago he had been playing for AmaZulu in the National First Division for six months‚ after their relegation from the Premier League at the end of the 2014-15 season.

In January 2016 Hlanti signed for Wits and soon coach Gavin Hunt found in the big left-back a quality defender capable of attacking forcefully on the overlap.

Mosimane has the option of resting key players against AS Vita Club

Mamelodi Sundowns cannot be overtaken for a place in the top two of their African Champions League group even if they lose their last game this ...
Sport
1 day ago

He made his Bafana Bafana breakthrough with a fine performance in the 0-0 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying draw against Cameroon in Durban in March 2016.

Last week Hlanti won Hunt’s Coach’s Award at Wits’ prize-giving in Midrand for his role in their first league title in their 96-year history in 2016-17.

Hlanti‚ called up to the national squad for last month’s 2-0 2019 Afcon qualifying win against Nigeria‚ said he enjoys a good relationship with Langerman‚ the starter for Bafana in that victory.

Langerman has an advantage at the moment of the experience he has gained continentally and internationally for African champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Disappointed Baxter not impressed with some of his Bafana players

None of the fringe players given a chance to wear the national team jersey and maybe stake a claim for more regular international football made any ...
Sport
1 day ago

With Wits tipped to progress well in next year’s Caf Champions League‚ Hlanti believes his own game can develop too.

“I will be happy to be in the Bafana squad for any game. The national team can give me a good platform where I can show my character and make things happen‚” the Wits player said.

“I respect whoever I’m competing with in that (left-back) position.

"It’s good for me as a person and a player to improve if I’m not good enough in certain aspects. I’m not afraid to face any challenge in the game.

“When I’m in the squad I always have a chat with everybody. For me‚ it’s not personal if Tebogo is in the starting XI. We have a good relationship.

“I will say there’s more coming from me on my side‚ because I’m learning from each game I play.

“I always tell myself to do more and put more effort so that I can keep making a step up.

“Gavin is a good coach.

Tight three-way battle for the PSL Footballer of the Season award

The stage is set for a tight three-way battle for the PSL Footballer of the Season award in a race that has been described as the closest in many ...
Sport
1 day ago

"He will always want to see his players doing well. Since I’ve joined Wits I’ve learned a lot under him‚ and that shows the good character that he instills.

“My thinking when I left AmaZulu to join Wits was that this was an opportunity to see myself doing well in a team that’s always competing against the big guns like Sundowns‚ Pirates and Chiefs.”

Wits have returned to preseason training for the 2017-18 season.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Bafana finally get their act together to reach consolation Cosafa Cup final Soccer
  2. Samaai downs Olympic champion Jeff Henderson while Simbine outgunned by Gatlin Sport
  3. England will be SA's toughest World Cup challenge yet Cricket
  4. Philander happy with captain Elgar‚ wants Domingo to stay‚ has 'moved' on from ... Cricket
  5. 'I was bored,' Tomic says after first-round defeat Sport

Latest Videos

Nzimande uncertain if SACP's alliance is with ANC or the Guptas
'You make your own barriers,' says 85-year-old running Gogo

Related articles

  1. Chiefs, Pirates beef up their squads Sport
  2. Russia passes Confed Cup test ahead of far bigger challenge Soccer
  3. Tight three-way battle for the PSL Footballer of the Season award Soccer
  4. Mosimane has the option of resting key players against AS Vita Club Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs sign new players Soccer
  6. Orlando Pirates sign Thamsanqa Sangweni Soccer
  7. Disappointed Baxter not impressed with some of his Bafana players Soccer
  8. Agents trying to get Wits to sign Steven Pienaar and Teko Modise Soccer
  9. Free State Stars announce Sammy Troughton as their new coach Soccer
  10. Sundowns reveal 'stylish' new Puma kit Soccer
  11. Bafana bite dust, again Soccer
  12. Germany weather Chilean whirlwind Soccer
  13. Stindl tap-in wins Germany Confederations Cup Soccer
  14. Bafana dumped out of the Cosafa Cup at the first hurdle Soccer
  15. Baxter announces Bafana starting XI vs Tanzania Soccer