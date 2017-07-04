Hlanti bracing for a bruising battle with Bafana rival Langerman

Sifiso Hlanti will continue to work on his game to try to unseat Tebogo Langerman in the Bafana Bafana left-back position‚ the defender has said.

Hlanti has enjoyed a meteoric rise relatively late in his career at 27.

Two seasons ago he had been playing for AmaZulu in the National First Division for six months‚ after their relegation from the Premier League at the end of the 2014-15 season.

In January 2016 Hlanti signed for Wits and soon coach Gavin Hunt found in the big left-back a quality defender capable of attacking forcefully on the overlap.