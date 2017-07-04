Soccer

Orlando Pirates loan Gift Motupa back to Baroka

04 July 2017 - 16:31 By Tiisetso Malepa
Gift Motupa of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership match between Baroka FC and Orlando Pirates at New Peter Mokaba Stadium on November 30, 2016 in Polokwane, South Africa.
Gift Motupa of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership match between Baroka FC and Orlando Pirates at New Peter Mokaba Stadium on November 30, 2016 in Polokwane, South Africa.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Baroka FC returned to preseason training this week and immediately reinforced their midfield stocks with the loan signing of former star Gift Motupa from Orlando Pirates.

Baroka FC returned to preseason training this week and immediately reinforced their midfield stocks with the loan signing of former star Gift Motupa from Orlando Pirates.

Baroka confirmed on Tuesday that they had agreed a deal with Pirates to bring Motupa back to the Limpopo outfit.

Motupa banged in 18 goals in 50 games over two seasons at Bakgaga back when they were in the National First Division‚ before joining Pirates in June 2015.

Umhlathuze municipality consider legal recourse should Thanda sale go through

The City of Umhlathuze will consider legal recourse against Thanda Royal Zulu if the sale of the team's Premier Soccer League (PSL) franchise goes ...
Sport
6 hours ago

“Yes‚ I can confirm that Gift Motupa will be playing for Baroka FC after he joined the club on a season-long loan from Orlando Pirates‚” Bakgaga spokesman Jimmy Ngobeni said on Tuesday.

“He is expected to arrive today (Tuesday) to link up with the rest of the squad. The boys returned from the break to start their preseason preparations yesterday (Monday).”

The 22-year-old Bafana Bafana and SA Under-23 international Motupa left Baroka to join the Buccaneers on a bumper five-year deal two years ago amid much fanfare.

Hlanti bracing for a bruising battle with Bafana rival Langerman

Sifiso Hlanti will continue to work on his game to try to unseat Tebogo Langerman in the Bafana Bafana left-back position‚ the defender has said.
Sport
8 hours ago

He made 34 appearances for Pirates – 25 in the 2015-16 season and nine in 2016/17 – scoring just two goals.

Motupa cut his teeth with Baroka and whet the appetite of the big Gauteng clubs with his prolific two seasons with the Limpopo-based side to convince Pirates to snap him up.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Bafana finally get their act together to reach consolation Cosafa Cup final Soccer
  2. Samaai downs Olympic champion Jeff Henderson while Simbine outgunned by Gatlin Sport
  3. England will be SA's toughest World Cup challenge yet Cricket
  4. Philander happy with captain Elgar‚ wants Domingo to stay‚ has 'moved' on from ... Cricket
  5. 'I was bored,' Tomic says after first-round defeat Sport

Latest Videos

Nzimande uncertain if SACP's alliance is with ANC or the Guptas
'You make your own barriers,' says 85-year-old running Gogo

Related articles

  1. Highlands Park want immediate promotion back to the PSL Soccer
  2. Umhlathuze municipality consider legal recourse should Thanda sale go through Soccer
  3. Baxter names the Bafana starting XI to face Botswana in Cosafa Cup semi Soccer
  4. Who is the face behind Cape Town City's cheeky Twitter account? Soccer
  5. Bafana star Thulani Serero pleased to be back on the pitch again Soccer
  6. Hlanti bracing for a bruising battle with Bafana rival Langerman Soccer
  7. Chiefs, Pirates beef up their squads Sport
  8. Straining to look relaxed, ANC cools talk of division Politics
  9. Russia passes Confed Cup test ahead of far bigger challenge Soccer
  10. Tight three-way battle for the PSL Footballer of the Season award Soccer
  11. Mosimane has the option of resting key players against AS Vita Club Soccer
  12. Kaizer Chiefs sign new players Soccer
  13. Orlando Pirates sign Thamsanqa Sangweni Soccer
  14. Disappointed Baxter not impressed with some of his Bafana players Soccer
  15. Agents trying to get Wits to sign Steven Pienaar and Teko Modise Soccer