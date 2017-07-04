Orlando Pirates loan Gift Motupa back to Baroka
Baroka FC returned to preseason training this week and immediately reinforced their midfield stocks with the loan signing of former star Gift Motupa from Orlando Pirates.
Baroka confirmed on Tuesday that they had agreed a deal with Pirates to bring Motupa back to the Limpopo outfit.
Motupa banged in 18 goals in 50 games over two seasons at Bakgaga back when they were in the National First Division‚ before joining Pirates in June 2015.
“Yes‚ I can confirm that Gift Motupa will be playing for Baroka FC after he joined the club on a season-long loan from Orlando Pirates‚” Bakgaga spokesman Jimmy Ngobeni said on Tuesday.
“He is expected to arrive today (Tuesday) to link up with the rest of the squad. The boys returned from the break to start their preseason preparations yesterday (Monday).”
The 22-year-old Bafana Bafana and SA Under-23 international Motupa left Baroka to join the Buccaneers on a bumper five-year deal two years ago amid much fanfare.
He made 34 appearances for Pirates – 25 in the 2015-16 season and nine in 2016/17 – scoring just two goals.
Motupa cut his teeth with Baroka and whet the appetite of the big Gauteng clubs with his prolific two seasons with the Limpopo-based side to convince Pirates to snap him up.
- TimesLIVE
