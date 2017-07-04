Orlando Pirates loan Gift Motupa back to Baroka

Baroka FC returned to preseason training this week and immediately reinforced their midfield stocks with the loan signing of former star Gift Motupa from Orlando Pirates.

Baroka confirmed on Tuesday that they had agreed a deal with Pirates to bring Motupa back to the Limpopo outfit.

Motupa banged in 18 goals in 50 games over two seasons at Bakgaga back when they were in the National First Division‚ before joining Pirates in June 2015.