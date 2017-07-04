The City of Umhlathuze will consider legal recourse against Thanda Royal Zulu if the sale of the team's Premier Soccer League (PSL) franchise goes through‚ said the municipality’s communications manager‚ Mdu Ncalane.

The municipality‚ which includes harbour town Richards Bay in northern KwaZulu-Natal‚ has invested financially in Thanda’s promotion to the PSL this past season as National First Division (NFD)‚ Ncalane said.

Umhlathuze municipality have instructed their lawyers to investigate if there is any legal recourse they could be due should Thanda’s proposed sale of the franchise to Durban NFD club AmaZulu be passed by the PSL.