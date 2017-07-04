Soccer

Umhlathuze municipality consider legal recourse should Thanda sale go through

04 July 2017 - 14:42 By Marc Strydom
Thanda Royal Zulu FC chairman Pierre Delvaux is reportedly keen on selling the top flight status of his club Thanda Royal Zulu FC.
Thanda Royal Zulu FC chairman Pierre Delvaux is reportedly keen on selling the top flight status of his club Thanda Royal Zulu FC.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

The City of Umhlathuze will consider legal recourse against Thanda Royal Zulu if the sale of the team's Premier Soccer League (PSL) franchise goes through‚ said the municipality’s communications manager‚ Mdu Ncalane.

The municipality‚ which includes harbour town Richards Bay in northern KwaZulu-Natal‚ has invested financially in Thanda’s promotion to the PSL this past season as National First Division (NFD)‚ Ncalane said.

Umhlathuze municipality have instructed their lawyers to investigate if there is any legal recourse they could be due should Thanda’s proposed sale of the franchise to Durban NFD club AmaZulu be passed by the PSL.

There's a lot of football in Teko

The midfield maestro Modise is mum on his next move, but admits anything is possible
Sport
2 days ago

The terms of the sale have been agreed on between the two clubs‚ with the PSL just needing to add their stamp of approval. A league executive committee meeting on Thursday did not pass the sale‚ with some outstanding issues to be resolved by Thanda and AmaZulu.

“Obviously we are not happy with the deal. Because it deprives us of an opportunity to have a PSL team‚” Ncalane said on Tuesday.

The Umhlathuze municipality had written a letter to the PSL asking them to consider the city‚ and not approve the deal.

The municipality has sponsored Thanda for “about four years”‚ Ncalane said.

PSL to decide on AmaZulu's controversial R42 million attempt to return to the topflight

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is on Thursday expected to rule on several contentious issues‚ including the controversial R42-million deal that ...
Sport
6 days ago

The City also upgraded the lights at Thanda’s home ground‚ Umhlathuze Sports Complex‚ in the past year to Fifa-accredited standard at a cost of R14 million.

They had entered into a R15 million three-year sponsorship (R5m a year) deal with Thanda‚ signed in April‚ which stipulated that the team would not leave the city.

Ncalane said the municipality was expecting returns of far more than that R15 million and the money spent on the stadium from the spinoffs of having a PSL team in the city‚ such as hosting of big matches against teams like Kaizer Chiefs‚ Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

“What we have instructed our legal team to do – besides writing to the PSL‚ begging them to not proceed with the deal – is to look into the contract that we have signed with the team‚” Ncalane said.

Bafana star Thulani Serero pleased to be back on the pitch again

Thulani Serero was delighted to be back on the pitch‚ even if just for a training game as pre-season preparations with his new Dutch club Vitesse ...
Sport
8 hours ago

“We are not at odds with the PSL. We had nothing to do with the PSL. We had an agreement with the team.

“We have to look into the legalities in terms of the contracts that we signed.

“Luckily the R15 million sponsorship investment was not through yet‚ because it was to be used in the coming seasons.

“We cannot say that they must bring back the money that we invested in the stadium facilities‚ because the facility will remain with us.

“But there are contractual obligations that our lawyers have to look into … in terms of breach of contract.

Hlanti bracing for a bruising battle with Bafana rival Langerman

Sifiso Hlanti will continue to work on his game to try to unseat Tebogo Langerman in the Bafana Bafana left-back position‚ the defender has said.
Sport
8 hours ago

“Currently we are not aware how much that would be‚ or how we would go about it.”

Ncalane said the city would also explore whether there was any recourse for what they have spent on their stadium.

“Maybe – I don’t know‚ I’m not a lawyer – but maybe‚ out of the deal (to sell the franchise) a certain portion should come back (to the council)‚” he said.

Thanda chairman Pierre Delvaux could not be reached for contact.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Bafana finally get their act together to reach consolation Cosafa Cup final Soccer
  2. Samaai downs Olympic champion Jeff Henderson while Simbine outgunned by Gatlin Sport
  3. England will be SA's toughest World Cup challenge yet Cricket
  4. Philander happy with captain Elgar‚ wants Domingo to stay‚ has 'moved' on from ... Cricket
  5. 'I was bored,' Tomic says after first-round defeat Sport

Latest Videos

Nzimande uncertain if SACP's alliance is with ANC or the Guptas
'You make your own barriers,' says 85-year-old running Gogo

Related articles

  1. Blatter plans to visit soccer World Cup in Russia Soccer
  2. AmaZulu, Thanda deal hits snags Soccer
  3. Premier Soccer League unfazed by player awards furore Soccer
  4. Next week's Cosafa Cup - facts‚ format‚ favourites and everything else Soccer
  5. Moroka Swallows granted reprieve from liquidation Soccer
  6. Supersport receive glowing praise from rivals Soccer
  7. Willem Jackson to take charge of Platinum Stars Soccer
  8. Why Dove Wome does not want to go back to Supersport Soccer
  9. Relegation fright scares Celtic into returning back to work earlier than other ... Soccer
  10. Ronaldo summoned for July 31 tax hearing Soccer
  11. McCarthy prepares for his first day in Cape Town City office Soccer
  12. 'You can’t have a goalkeeper who is going to chuck balls into his own goal' - ... Soccer
  13. Steven Pienaar considering a year in Holland before PSL return Soccer
  14. Coach blames government for poor soccer standard in Northern Cape Soccer
  15. Soccer-Former Ivory Coast midfielder Tiote dies aged 30 Soccer