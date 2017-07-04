The face behind Cape Town City’s witty Twitter account is the club’s media and public relations officer‚ Julian Bailey – a name Ajax Cape Town knows all too well.

The Urban Warriors know Bailey not just through the jibes City throw at them but because the 27-year-old used to call Ajax home for three years before joining the Citizens.

“I was at Ajax before I joined Cape Town City‚” said Bailey before laughing‚ as banter between these two clubs are constant features on Twitter.

“I was their media guy. My relationship with the Cape Town City owner‚ John Comitis started there.