How Bvuma's proud father wore the Chiefs goalie's jersey everyday for a week

“He played in the rural areas‚ just for fun‚ and never got the chance to go pro because he had a lot of stuff to do‚” Bvuma said.

“But he has played a big role in me being here‚ supporting me through the difficult times. Almost everyone in the family when they heard that I am a keeper‚ they would tell me that he was also a keeper.

“I gave him the jersey that Chiefs gave us after we were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup.

"When he and my mother fetched me from the gym‚ I gave them the jerseys and they wore them then and there.