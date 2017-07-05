How Bvuma's proud father wore the Chiefs goalie's jersey everyday for a week
Bruce Bvuma was inspired to take football seriously by a man he now calls a teammate.
The 22-year-old‚ who made his Bafana Bafana debut against Botswana on Tuesday in the Cosafa Cup‚ is living his and his father’s dream.
Bvuma represented his country after signing a professional contract with Kaizer Chiefs in March‚ something his father‚ Samuel‚ never managed to do.
“He played in the rural areas‚ just for fun‚ and never got the chance to go pro because he had a lot of stuff to do‚” Bvuma said.
“But he has played a big role in me being here‚ supporting me through the difficult times. Almost everyone in the family when they heard that I am a keeper‚ they would tell me that he was also a keeper.
“I gave him the jersey that Chiefs gave us after we were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup.
"When he and my mother fetched me from the gym‚ I gave them the jerseys and they wore them then and there.
"My father wore his everyday for a week. He would wash it at night and wear it the following morning. That made me proud because at least I put our surname on the map.”
Bvuma’s jersey might not have had his surname written on it in the 2-0 win over Botswana in the Cosafa Cup plate semi-final but the clean sheet he kept still made his father proud.
He also made his idol and teammate proud.
“I was inspired by Itumeleng Khune when I saw him play in the World Cup‚” Khune said.
“Seeing him inspired me to say that one day‚ I want to see myself playing for my country and play in big tournaments.
"That’s when I started to take football seriously in 2010.
"I worked hard to be just like him and now he is my teammate and I am also in the national team setup.
"We share jokes together and he helps me in terms of goalkeeping and everything in my life.
"He guides me. I can call him anytime if I have a problem and he is always willing to help.”
Bvuma wore gloves written Itu as he kept a clean sheet in his Bafana debut.
That clean sheet and goals by Riyaad Norodien and Judas Moseamedi helped the make-shift Bafana side book a place in the plate final against Namibia at Moruleng Stadium on Friday.
But before Bvuma could celebrate being called up to the national team for the first time‚ he read a report that alleged that he earns R5000 a month.
He wanted to respond to that story but chose to hold his tongue.
“Because Chiefs is a big team‚ we go to media training classes.
"They teach us a lot of things. When I saw that thing‚ I knew that it wasn’t true.
"I wanted to respond but I held myself because I knew the real story.
"I thought‚ what’s the use of even entertaining it?
"Yes‚ people will talk and say that I earn R5000 but at the end of the day it is me and my family who know my pay slip.
"I am on a professional contract at Chiefs‚ there was no way they would offer me that much on a professional contract.”
- TimesLIVE
