Progress for SuperSport could give them hopes of winning CAF title

SuperSport United must win their last African Confederation Cup group match in Atteridgeville on Saturday and hope that the other match in the group in Lubumbashi at the same time does not end in a draw if they are to advance to the quarter-finals.

SuperSport should beat CF Mounana of Gabon‚ who have lost all their games and been turned into the group’s whipping boys.

Victory will take SuperSport to 10 points from their six Group C matches.