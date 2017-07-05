PSL prosecutor Becker explains why the Loftus pitch invasion case has still not been finalised

Premier Soccer League legal head Michael Murphy had promised a hearing in June on the incident during Sundowns’ 6-0 league thrashing of Pirates on February 11.

Becker said he hoped to have a hearing in about two weeks.

He said the importance and complexity of the case have seen it take so long.

“For future crowd safety this is an absolutely‚ absolutely vital case. It’s got to be done properly because of the precedent that this case sets‚” Becker told TimesLIVE.

“I’ve scratched my head as to why all of a sudden there was a surge in crowd violence. You can look at the economy of the country and the politics. But we’ve got to do something.