SA clubs clock up more than 150 000 kilometres between them in CAF competitions

05 July 2017 - 15:40 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Mamelodi Sundowns's hea coach Pitso Mosimane. File photo
Mamelodi Sundowns's hea coach Pitso Mosimane. File photo
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

Sundowns’ Champions League assignments have taken them to the Kinshasa‚ Addis Ababa and Tunis.

The Brazilians managed credible away wins over AS Vita and St George‚ and a draw against Esperance.

In the Confederation Cup‚ United endured long trips to CF Mounana in Libreville‚ TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi and Horoya AC in Conakry where they managed only one away win in Gabon.

Stars started their travel with a road trip to Southern African neighbours Swaziland for a date with Mbabane Swallows before heading north of the continent to take on CS Sfaxien in Tunisia and Mouloudia Club d'Alger in Algiers.

Moso of the PSL teams have returned back for pre-season training camps but players from Sundowns‚ United and Stars have not rested because of their continental commitments.

They play the last matches of the group stages this weekend with Stars hosting Swallows from Swaziland at Royal Bafokeng Stadium and United at home to C.F Mounana at Lucas Moripe Stadium in the Confederation Cup on Saturday.

In the Champions League‚ the Brazilians host AS Vita Club at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

Mamelodi Sundowns

24 May (AS Vita): Johannesburg to Kinshasa and Kinshasa to Johannesburg (7 878 kms)

21 June (Esperance): Johannesburg to Cairo‚ Tunis and Tunis to Cairo‚ Johannesburg (30 480 kms)

01 July (St George): Johannesburg to Addis Ababa and Addis Ababa to Johannesburg (11 188 kms)

Total: 49 546

SuperSport United

23 May (CF Mounana): Johannesburg to Gabon and Gabon to Johannesburg (6 652 km)

04 June (TP Mazembe): Johannesburg to Lubumbashi and Lubumbashi to Johannesburg (4 576 km)

01 July (Horoya AC): Johannesburg to Dubai‚ Guinea and Guinea‚ Senegal‚ Dubai and Johannesburg (37 693)

Total: 48 921

Platinum Stars

23 May (Mbabane Swallows): Rustenburg to Mbabane and Mbabane to Rustenburg (912 kms)

4 June: (SC Sfaxien): Johannesburg to Dubai‚ Tunis‚ Sfax and Sfax to Tunis‚ Dubai and Johannesburg (34 770 kms)

30 June (Mouloudia D'Alger): Johannesburg to Dubai‚ Algiers and Algiers to Dubai‚ Johannesburg (35 365 kms)

Total: 71 048

- TimesLIVE

