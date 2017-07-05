Steven Pienaar joins champions Wits in scoop of the transfer window

Champions Bidvest Wits have pulled off the scoop of the transfer window so far by signing Steven Pienaar on Wednesday.

The former South African international returns the Premier Soccer League for the first time in 16 years since he moved to Ajax Amsterdam

The 35-year-old‚ who was at Sunderland in the English Premier League last season, is Wits’ second major signing in the last days after Daylon Claassen joined from German club 1860 Munich.