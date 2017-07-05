Steven Pienaar joins champions Wits in scoop of the transfer window
Champions Bidvest Wits have pulled off the scoop of the transfer window so far by signing Steven Pienaar on Wednesday.
The former South African international returns the Premier Soccer League for the first time in 16 years since he moved to Ajax Amsterdam
The 35-year-old‚ who was at Sunderland in the English Premier League last season, is Wits’ second major signing in the last days after Daylon Claassen joined from German club 1860 Munich.
Bidvest Wits is pleased to welcome midfielder Daylon Claasen to the family, and wish him every success at his new home. #nakanjani pic.twitter.com/j8qjRlEz2w— Bidvest Wits (@BidvestWits) June 29, 2017
It presents the club with an increasing chance of emulating Mamelodi Sundowns’ success in the African Champions League when they compete again next year.
Pienaar had previously been linked with both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates but both giants have been beaten to the punch by the newly crowned league champions.
Pienaar last played in the PSL at Ajax Cape Town but left in 2001 for the Netherlands.
He also competed in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund and was at Everton and Tottenham Hotspur in England.
Details of his deal with Wits were not immediately known.
- TimesLIVE
