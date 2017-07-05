Steven Pienaar says that despite all his success in Europe‚ he will still have butterflies in his stomach as he prepares to turn out for BidVest Wits in the new Premier Soccer League season.

The league champions announced the capture of the experienced 35-year-old on Wednesday‚ a signing that is unlikely to be eclipsed for star quality in the remainder of this window.

Pienaar returns to the PSL for the first time since 2001 when he left Ajax Cape Town for Amsterdam‚ and then had spells with Borussia Dortmund‚ most notably Everton‚ Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland.