Soccer

Steven Pienaar says he'll be nervous when he returns to the PSL next season

05 July 2017 - 17:02 By Nick Said And Mark Gleeson
Former Bafana Bafana captain Steven Pienaar (L) pose for a photo with his new Bidvest Wits head coach during his unveiling on Wednesday 5 July 2017.
Former Bafana Bafana captain Steven Pienaar (L) pose for a photo with his new Bidvest Wits head coach during his unveiling on Wednesday 5 July 2017.
Image: Bidvest Wits FC via Twitter

Steven Pienaar says that despite all his success in Europe‚ he will still have butterflies in his stomach as he prepares to turn out for BidVest Wits in the new Premier Soccer League season.

The league champions announced the capture of the experienced 35-year-old on Wednesday‚ a signing that is unlikely to be eclipsed for star quality in the remainder of this window.

Pienaar returns to the PSL for the first time since 2001 when he left Ajax Cape Town for Amsterdam‚ and then had spells with Borussia Dortmund‚ most notably Everton‚ Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland.

Steven Pienaar joins champions Wits in scoop of the transfer window

Champions Bidvest Wits have pulled off the scoop of the transfer window so far by signing Steven Pienaar on Wednesday.
Sport
6 hours ago

“As a player‚ you always have butterflies and if you don’t‚ you don’t love the sport‚” Pienaar tells Times Media Digital.

”It’s part and parcel of the game and playing in Europe so long‚ there will be a lot of eyes on me‚ but I will just have to take it in my stride.”

Pienaar said he chose Wits because the club made him feel wanted‚ and where he believes he can make a difference.

“For me the most important thing was to join a club where I feel welcome and appreciated.

"That was important. I wanted to come to South Africa and finish the last few seasons of my career here‚ I want to help the young players as much as I can.

“I’m joining a club that has just won the league‚ so it is going to be a challenge for me to show what I can do‚ because joining the defending champions is not always easy.”

Pienaar knows that much has changed in the 16 years since he last played in the PSL‚ and admits it will take some adjusting to.

“Coming from the [English] Premier League‚ I have spent the last 10 years there‚ so it is going to be a different level and I will have to get used to it as quickly as possible.”

He says he has shrugged off the ankle injury that kept him out of the end of last season.

“I have recovered from my ankle injury‚ it was just a pity I couldn’t finish the last few games at Sunderland‚ but I am now fully recovered. I just need to work on my fitness.”

SAB official doesn't believe campaign to boycott Carling Black Label Cup will succeed

Carling SA’s brand director Samori Gambrah has admitted that he does not have the answer to fans’ demands for a new format to the preseason Black ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Pienaar says he is looking forward to working with Wits coach Gavin Hunt‚ who he rates highly.

“I have worked under top coaches in the past and coming to work with coach Hunt gives me an opportunity to work with a champion coach‚ a great coach. He might even help me if I want to become a coach!”

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Root versus Elgar a contest between two decent men Cricket
  2. An unassuming man loved by many in Welkom will lead SA against England at Lords Cricket
  3. Steven Pienaar says he'll be nervous when he returns to the PSL next season Soccer
  4. PSL star Thuso Phala seeking legal advice after allegations of violence Soccer
  5. Aru wins Tour de France fifth stage, Froome takes yellow Sport

Latest Videos

Six highlights of the ANC’s national conference
‘It is ‘white' monopoly capital': Jacob Zuma closes #ANCPolicy conference

Related articles

  1. SA clubs clock up more than 150 000 kilometres between them in CAF competitions Soccer
  2. SAB official doesn't believe campaign to boycott Carling Black Label Cup will ... Soccer
  3. Steven Pienaar joins champions Wits in scoop of the transfer window Soccer
  4. PSL prosecutor Becker explains why the Loftus pitch invasion case has still not ... Soccer
  5. All the PSL clubs‚ all the preseasons - all you need to know Soccer
  6. Highlands Park want immediate promotion back to the PSL Soccer
  7. Umhlathuze municipality consider legal recourse should Thanda sale go through Soccer
  8. Tight three-way battle for the PSL Footballer of the Season award Soccer
  9. Free State Stars announce Sammy Troughton as their new coach Soccer
  10. Gavin Hunt on the blueprint for success he will now be expected to replicate at ... Soccer
  11. PSL ‘frustrated’ at prosecutor Becker for pitch invasion saga dragging on Soccer
  12. Ask PSL chairman why I'm still acting CEO 20 months later Soccer
  13. PSL fail to pass AmaZulu bid to buy Thanda‚ but deal still likely Soccer
  14. How Wits coach Gavin Hunt awakened a 'beast' in Thulani Hlatshwayo Soccer
  15. PSL champions Wits confirm the signing of Daylon Claason Soccer