SuperSport United have moved to downplay serious allegations of abuse made against one of their players‚ winger Thuso Phala‚ on social media.

The Pretoria club released a statement late on Wednesday stating that Phala denied all knowledge of the alleged abuse‚ circulated on Twitter.

The Premier Soccer League club’s statement read: “SuperSport United has become aware of allegations of abuse involving Thuso Phala circulating on social media.