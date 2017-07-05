PSL star Thuso Phala seeking legal advice after allegations of violence
SuperSport United have moved to downplay serious allegations of abuse made against one of their players‚ winger Thuso Phala‚ on social media.
The Pretoria club released a statement late on Wednesday stating that Phala denied all knowledge of the alleged abuse‚ circulated on Twitter.
The Premier Soccer League club’s statement read: “SuperSport United has become aware of allegations of abuse involving Thuso Phala circulating on social media.
“The club has spoken to the player‚ who denies the allegations and has sought legal advice against these defamatory allegations.
“SuperSport United will let the law take its course‚ suffice to say that the club condemns violence of any form‚ especially against women and children.”
A hashtag was created on Twitter under the banner‚ “#JusticeForZintleMbatha”‚ containing several Tweets making allegations of abuse against Phala‚ mostly from one “Thee Muzi Zuma”‚ labeled on her Twitter page as‚ an “androgynous model”.
One of these Tweets included pictures of the allegedly severely beaten women in question.
