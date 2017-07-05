Soccer

PSL star Thuso Phala seeking legal advice after allegations of violence

05 July 2017 - 17:24 By Marc Strydom
Thuso Phala of SuperSport United celebrate scoring a goal during the Absa Premiership match between Polokwane City and SuperSport United at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on May 06, 2017 in Polokwane, South Africa. File photo.
Thuso Phala of SuperSport United celebrate scoring a goal during the Absa Premiership match between Polokwane City and SuperSport United at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on May 06, 2017 in Polokwane, South Africa. File photo.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

SuperSport United have moved to downplay serious allegations of abuse made against one of their players‚ winger Thuso Phala‚ on social media.

The Pretoria club released a statement late on Wednesday stating that Phala denied all knowledge of the alleged abuse‚ circulated on Twitter.

The Premier Soccer League club’s statement read: “SuperSport United has become aware of allegations of abuse involving Thuso Phala circulating on social media.

“The club has spoken to the player‚ who denies the allegations and has sought legal advice against these defamatory allegations.

“SuperSport United will let the law take its course‚ suffice to say that the club condemns violence of any form‚ especially against women and children.”

Steven Pienaar says he'll be nervous when he returns to the PSL next season

Steven Pienaar says that despite all his success in Europe‚ he will still have butterflies in his stomach as he prepares to turn out for BidVest Wits ...
Sport
3 hours ago

A hashtag was created on Twitter under the banner‚ “#JusticeForZintleMbatha”‚ containing several Tweets making allegations of abuse against Phala‚ mostly from one “Thee Muzi Zuma‏”‚ labeled on her Twitter page as‚ an “androgynous model”.

One of these Tweets included pictures of the allegedly severely beaten women in question.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Root versus Elgar a contest between two decent men Cricket
  2. An unassuming man loved by many in Welkom will lead SA against England at Lords Cricket
  3. Steven Pienaar says he'll be nervous when he returns to the PSL next season Soccer
  4. PSL star Thuso Phala seeking legal advice after allegations of violence Soccer
  5. Aru wins Tour de France fifth stage, Froome takes yellow Sport

Latest Videos

Six highlights of the ANC’s national conference
‘It is ‘white' monopoly capital': Jacob Zuma closes #ANCPolicy conference

Related articles

  1. PSL star Thuso Phala seeking legal advice after allegations of violence Soccer
  2. Steven Pienaar says he'll be nervous when he returns to the PSL next season Soccer
  3. SA clubs clock up more than 150 000 kilometres between them in CAF competitions Soccer
  4. SAB official doesn't believe campaign to boycott Carling Black Label Cup will ... Soccer
  5. Progress for SuperSport could give them hopes of winning CAF title Soccer
  6. Steven Pienaar joins champions Wits in scoop of the transfer window Soccer
  7. How Bvuma's proud father wore the Chiefs goalie's jersey everyday for a week Soccer
  8. 'I deserved to be sent off because I swore,' says Bafana coach Baxter Soccer
  9. Lionel Messi to remain at Barcelona until 2021 after agreeing to new deal Soccer
  10. PSL prosecutor Becker explains why the Loftus pitch invasion case has still not ... Soccer
  11. All-change Bafana outplay Botswana Soccer
  12. Serero happy to be in action with new Dutch club Soccer
  13. South African soccer player Ntuthuko Radebe dies in a car crash Soccer
  14. Bafana finally get their act together to reach consolation Cosafa Cup final Soccer