AmaZulu's bid to buy their way back to the PSL approved by the PSL
The Premier Soccer League has approved the sale of Thanda Royal Zulu's franchise to Durban-based club AmaZulu.
The sale has been in the pipeline since the end of the 2016/17 season after the Richard's Bay-based club earned promotion to the big league after winning the National First Division.
In a statement‚ the PSL said the move was approved with Richard's Bay now having a team called Richard's Bay Football Club.
PSL spokesperson Lux September said the league's constitution meant the clubs have to inherit the various assets and liabilities of the clubs being brought.
Effectively‚ Thanda Royal Zulu's players will head down to Durban while AmaZulu's core will move up the coast.
“Whenever there's a status being bought by somebody‚ the person who is buying the status must honour the existing contracts and agreements.
"Whoever purchases the club inherits the assets and liabilities‚” September said.
AmaZulu general manager Lunga Sokhela had earlier announced on Twitter that they are back in the big time after a three-year hiatus.
They were relegated at the end of the 2014/15 season where they had multiple coaching changes seemingly couldn't buy a win from anywhere.
Craig Rosslee‚ Wilfred Mugeyi and Steve Barker were the coaches that season.
- TimesLIVE
