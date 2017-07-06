Police in Alexandra have confirmed that an arrest for SuperSport United star player Thuso Phala is imminent after a case of assault with intention to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) was laid against the player and his alleged accomplices.

“I can confirm that an assault case with GBH was opened by the victim here at the Alexandra Police Station on Tuesday evening and a detective has been assigned to the case‚” Alexandra police spokesperson Ali Kodisang told TimesLIVE on Thursday.

“No arrests have been made but I can tell you that the victim received her case number and an arrest for the perpetrators is imminent.”

Asked why an arrest has not yet been effected days after the case was opened‚ Kodisang said: “I would imagine the detective in charge of the case is still investigating.”

Asked what is there to be investigated when the victim knows her attackers and when one of the alleged attackers‚ Phala‚ is a well known figure‚ Kodisang added: “The investigating officer is not here at the moment.

"I will be able to answer that question once I have spoken to him later today or tomorrow (Friday)."

A picture of the victim circulated on social media late on Tuesday after one Twitter user‚ @TheMuziZuma‚ tweeted a picture of the woman‚ Zintle Mbatha‚ who was allegedly severely beaten by the former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns star and his female friend.

Phala has denied the allegations and is seeking legal counsel‚ his club SuperSport confirmed with a statement on Wednesday.

It is not yet clear where and when the incident happened.

According to a source who accompanied Mbatha to the police station‚ officers gave Mbatha the "run around for hours" before finally opening the case.

Attempts to get comment from SuperSport officials were unsuccessful.

