On Tuesday‚ for the plate semifinal‚ Baxter made eight changes and introduced a swath of younger players and saw them go on and beat Botswana 2-0.

“In terms of the physical part of the game‚ they (the young players) pitched up. They didn’t throw in the towel‚ they kept on battling‚” said the coach.

“There were issues with technical skills and decision making.

"There were a lot of poor decisions.

"But I think we have got to stay true to what we set out to do with the Cosafa and that is invest in youngsters and give them this sort of international experience.

"When they play with the national shirt on‚ it’s a good investment.”