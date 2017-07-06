CAF Confed Cup holders TP Mazembe must win to ensure survival

CAF Confederation Cup title-holders TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo must defeat visiting Horoya of Guinea this weekend to be sure of a quarter-finals place.

Every Group D match between leaders Mazembe, Horoya and third-place SuperSport United of South Africa has been drawn, setting the scene for a thrilling finale.

Mazembe and Horoya have nine points, with the Congolese occupying first place on goal difference, and SuperSport seven.

The Pretoria outfit complete their mini-league schedule at home to Mounana of Gabon, who have lost all five matches and conceded five goals at home to SuperSport.