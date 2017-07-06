Can SuperSport emulate Pirates in the Confed Cup?

In the periods that SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns have dominated the PSL‚ the domestic competition became known as the Pretoria Soccer League.

With defending Caf Champions League winners Sundowns through to the quarterfinals of that tournament‚ and SuperSport in with a strong shout at that stage in the Caf Confederation Cup after a fighting win in Guinea this weekend‚ perhaps such a label will have to be invented for Africa.

SuperSport were at the wrong end of some rough challenges‚ and a notable punch to the back of the head of winger Thuso Phala‚ in their 0-0 draw against Horoya in Conakry on Saturday.