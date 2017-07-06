On Friday‚ as a youthful South African side line up to play Namibia in the Cosafa Castle Cup at Moruleng Stadium‚ it will be 25 years to the day since the country’s first international - a 1-0 win over Cameroon in Durban that marked the end of isolation and the start of an exciting chapter for the country’s most popular sport.

It was on July 7‚1992 that the first ever Bafana side walked out at King’s Park Rugby Stadium in Durban wearing the country’s new gold white and black stripped strip – but in those days still without a flag and anthem.

It was the release of future South African president Nelson Mandela that precipitated the return of the country to the international arena‚ two years before the political structure were overhauled.