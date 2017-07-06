Soccer

Gavin Hunt promises to make more signings after bringing Steven Pienaar to Wits

06 July 2017
Former Bafana Bafana captain Steven Pienaar (L) pose for a photo with his new Bidvest Wits head coach during his unveiling on Wednesday 5 July 2017.
Image: Bidvest Wits FC via Twitter

Gavin Hunt believes that Steven Pienaar’s attitude and leadership qualities make him a good signing for Bidvest Wits.

The Clever Boys signed the 35-year-old‚ who was a free agent after he was released by relegated English side Sunderland‚ on Wednesday and he returns home after spending 16 years in Europe.

Pienaar is the third major signing the Absa Premiership champions have finalised in this window. He joins Daylon Claasen and Bokang Thlole.

“Steven Pienaar has a good attitude‚” Hunt said.

“He wants to win things and he is a good leader. He will fit well into the team.

"Those qualities make him a good signing. If you want to be competitive‚ it is important that you strengthen your team.

"But you must make sure that the players you bring have the right attitude and mind-set.”

Hunt has changed the mind-set at Wits‚ transforming the club from a mid-table team to championship contenders and eventually league winners – ending an almost 100-year barren run.

Now that the club have broken the duck‚ they will be driven to retain the league title they won in May.

Hunt did that twice at SuperSport United as he guided Matsatsantsa a Pitori to three successive league titles.

“As a coach you should never be satisfied‚” Hunt said.

“We will still make some more signings because strengthening and refreshing the team is vital.

"You have to remember that we haven’t spent any money in this transfer window so far.

"All of the signing we have made have been free.”

- TimesLIVE

