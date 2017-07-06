Gavin Hunt promises to make more signings after bringing Steven Pienaar to Wits

Gavin Hunt believes that Steven Pienaar’s attitude and leadership qualities make him a good signing for Bidvest Wits.

The Clever Boys signed the 35-year-old‚ who was a free agent after he was released by relegated English side Sunderland‚ on Wednesday and he returns home after spending 16 years in Europe.

Pienaar is the third major signing the Absa Premiership champions have finalised in this window. He joins Daylon Claasen and Bokang Thlole.