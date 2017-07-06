Soccer

Have AmaZulu finally succeeded in buying their way back to the PSL?

06 July 2017 - 13:57 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
A file photo of AmaZulu FC General Manager Lunga Sokhela.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

Have AmaZulu bought their way back into the Premier Soccer League?

Judging by the club's general manager's Lunga Sokhela's tweet on Twitter‚ the venerable Durban club have put together the required to end their three-year PSL hiatus.

AmaZulu were in talks with National First Division champions Thanda Royal Zulu‚ who are based in Richard's Bay‚ to transfer their status to the Durban club who were relegated at the end of the 2014/15 season.

AmaZulu spokesperson Brilliant Mkhatini said they were awaiting documentation from the PSL but said on Thursday the deal was as good as done.

“We are awaiting documentation from the PSL to confirm and I can also sense that Lunga is excited‚” Mkhatini said.

PSL spokesperson Lux September said there was nothing they could say on the matter at the moment but they will comment in due course.

- TimesLIVE

