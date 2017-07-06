Soccer

Manchester United agree fee for Everton striker Lukaku: reports

06 July 2017 - 11:55 By Reuters
A file photo Manchester United's English striker Wayne Rooney (L) runs with the ball challenged by Everton's Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku (R) during the friendly Wayne Rooney testimonial football match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford in Manchester, northwest England, on August 3, 2016.
A file photo Manchester United's English striker Wayne Rooney (L) runs with the ball challenged by Everton's Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku (R) during the friendly Wayne Rooney testimonial football match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford in Manchester, northwest England, on August 3, 2016.
Image: OLI SCARFF / AFP

Manchester United have agreed a fee of around $96.98 million to sign striker Romelu Lukaku from Premier League rivals Everton, according to British media reports.

The 24-year-old, who joined Everton permanently in 2014, scored 25 goals and provided six assists in 37 league games last season to finish as the league's second highest scorer.

Manchester City's Gundogan working hard for pre-season return

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan is working hard to regain his full fitness and feature in the club's pre-season programme, the Germany midfielder ...
Sport
2 hours ago

His exploits helped Everton secure a seventh-placed league finish.

The Belgium international rejected a new contract at Everton in March and has since been linked with former club Chelsea and German champions Bayern Munich.

Williams elects to stay at SuperSport than entertain talk of interest from Pirates

Ronwen Williams has extended his stay at SuperSport United for a further five years.
Sport
2 hours ago

Lukaku said that he had decided on his future in June and now looks set to reunite with United manager Jose Mourinho, under whom he played at Chelsea.

Media reports also suggest that Lukaku's deal will have no impact on United forward Wayne Rooney's switch to Everton.

Most read

  1. CAF Confed Cup holders TP Mazembe must win to ensure survival Soccer
  2. Manchester United agree fee for Everton striker Lukaku Soccer
  3. Williams elects to stay at SuperSport than entertain talk of interest from ... Soccer
  4. Pride of Welkom against Yorkshire Cricket
  5. Sprint safety in the spotlight at Tour de France Sport

Latest Videos

Six highlights of the ANC’s national conference
Seven dead as building burns in downtown Johannesburg

Related articles

  1. Gavin Hunt promises to make more signings after bringing Steven Pienaar to Wits Soccer
  2. Williams elects to stay at SuperSport than entertain talk of interest from ... Soccer
  3. Manchester City's Gundogan working hard for pre-season return Soccer
  4. Pienaar has butterflies on return from UK Soccer
  5. Sweary Stuart gets red card for effing and jeffing Soccer
  6. PSL star Thuso Phala seeking legal advice after allegations of violence Soccer
  7. Steven Pienaar says he'll be nervous when he returns to the PSL next season Soccer
  8. SA clubs clock up more than 150 000 kilometres between them in CAF competitions Soccer
  9. SAB official doesn't believe campaign to boycott Carling Black Label Cup will ... Soccer
  10. Progress for SuperSport could give them hopes of winning CAF title Soccer
  11. Steven Pienaar joins champions Wits in scoop of the transfer window Soccer
  12. How Bvuma's proud father wore the Chiefs goalie's jersey everyday for a week Soccer
  13. 'I deserved to be sent off because I swore,' says Bafana coach Baxter Soccer
  14. Lionel Messi to remain at Barcelona until 2021 after agreeing to new deal Soccer
  15. PSL prosecutor Becker explains why the Loftus pitch invasion case has still not ... Soccer